* Brazil wants bids from local groups in key deals

* BNDES President Coutinho declines comment on CSA

* Comes as Brazil seeks local bidders for CSA mill

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 Brazil's government will always side with Brazilian companies over foreign rivals in corporate takeover bids so long as their proposals are financially sound and viable, the head of state development bank BNDES said on Monday.

Asked whether the government is easing funding limits so mining giant Vale is able to increase its 27 percent stake in slab-making venture CSA, BNDES President Luciano Coutinho said, "Certainly every opportunity must be examined and we will gauge a viable local solution so long as it's sound."

Coutinho's remarks come after German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp said it would sell its 73 percent stake in CSA because of rising costs. Reuters reported on Friday that the government wants to prevent Thyssenkrupp from selling the stake in CSA to another foreign company.

"Depending on the sector, especially in those that are the most important, I think it is acceptable to have a preference for Brazilian solutions," Coutinho told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "That depends on the existence of qualified companies and proposals."

The situation is the latest example of a trend started under former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who helped engineer the creation of conglomerates made up mostly of local companies in sectors deemed as strategic, such as food processing, mining, oil and telecommunications.

President Dilma Rousseff, Lula's political protege and his successor, has reinforced that trend by granting Brazilian companies generous tax cuts and access to lending through state banks. Last month, BNDES eased limits on loan exposure to Vale, in a move that many analysts interpreted as a step toward allowing the mining company to buy Thyssenkrupp's stake in CSA.