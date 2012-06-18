* Brazil wants bids from local groups in key deals
* BNDES President Coutinho declines comment on CSA
* Comes as Brazil seeks local bidders for CSA mill
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 Brazil's government will
always side with Brazilian companies over foreign rivals in
corporate takeover bids so long as their proposals are
financially sound and viable, the head of state development bank
BNDES said on Monday.
Asked whether the government is easing funding limits so
mining giant Vale is able to increase its 27 percent
stake in slab-making venture CSA, BNDES President Luciano
Coutinho said, "Certainly every opportunity must be examined and
we will gauge a viable local solution so long as it's sound."
Coutinho's remarks come after German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp
said it would sell its 73 percent stake in CSA because
of rising costs. Reuters reported on Friday that the government
wants to prevent Thyssenkrupp from selling the stake in CSA to
another foreign company.
"Depending on the sector, especially in those that are the
most important, I think it is acceptable to have a preference
for Brazilian solutions," Coutinho told reporters in Rio de
Janeiro. "That depends on the existence of qualified companies
and proposals."
The situation is the latest example of a trend started under
former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who helped engineer
the creation of conglomerates made up mostly of local companies
in sectors deemed as strategic, such as food processing, mining,
oil and telecommunications.
President Dilma Rousseff, Lula's political protege and his
successor, has reinforced that trend by granting Brazilian
companies generous tax cuts and access to lending through state
banks. Last month, BNDES eased limits on loan exposure to Vale,
in a move that many analysts interpreted as a step toward
allowing the mining company to buy Thyssenkrupp's stake in CSA.