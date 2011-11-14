CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
(Adds Berkshire Hathaway, Emperia, Technip SA and others)
Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Warren Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway Inc has accumulated a 5.5 percent stake in IBM, the billionaire investor's biggest bet in the technology field he has historically shunned.
** Bank of America Corp plans to sell most of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank Corp for $6.6 billion in cash to boost the ailing U.S. bank's capital levels.
** South Korea's SK Telecom has agreed to buy a 21 percent of Hynix Semiconductor for $3 billion in its biggest ever acquisition that will help the creditors-turned-shareholders find a new owner for the chipmaker after years of failure.
** Uranium producer Cameco Corp raised its offer for Hathor Exploration by 20 percent on Monday, challenging a friendly takeover bid by Rio Tinto for the small Canadian mining company.
** Polish retailer Emperia will shortlist bidders for its store chain Stokrotka in the coming days, planning to close the deal valued at 900 million zlotys ($279 million) in the first quarter of 2012, it said in a statement on Monday.
** Technip SA said it acquired 45.7 percent in cybernétix for about 14.1 million euros.
** The board of fund supermarket Cofunds is not looking for a buyer, according to comments published on a Twitter account used by the firm in response to a report British insurer Legal & General had made an approach.
** Student loan securitizer First Marblehead Corp agreed to sell its variable interests in its student loan trusts for $13 million in cash and said it will book a non-cash gain of $1.2 billion through deconsolidation of its financial statements.
** GlaxoSmithKline is assessing final bids for a clutch of its non-prescription drugs, keeping the process on track for the selection of a buyer by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Gazprom said it had acquired Envacom, a German energy and telecommunications firm, giving the Russian gas export monopoly a foothold in the power market of Europe's largest economy.
** Deutsche Boerse's chief executive said a combination of its derivatives exchange Eurex and NYSE's Liffe was not anti-competitive, as European Union regulators finalised their review of a merger of the two exchange operators.
** Russia's biggest lender Sberbank does not want to buy Denizbank, three people close to the matter said, marking a big blow for Dexia's multi-billion dollar auction of its fast-growing Turkish unit.
** Giant Mexican mobile phone company America Movil said it held nearly 93 percent of Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex) stock following the preliminary results of a shareholder buyout offer.
** China's antitrust regulator has approved a $1.2 billion bid for South Africa's Metorex by Jinchuan Group, Metorex said, with the deal now expected to be finalised by the end of December.
** City Holding Company said it will acquire Virginia Savings Bancorp for about $13.4 million. The deal is expected to be closed by first quarter of 2012.
** Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc said it will acquire LesPAC for $72.5 million. The deal will be immediately accretive to Mediagrif's net earnings.
** Yellow Media said it announced divestiture of LesPAC. The proceeds from divestiture will be used to reduce indebtedness and reinvest in the business.
** Private equity company Permira said the planned sale of a 6.4 percent stake in Hugo Boss did not mean it was starting a process to exit the German fashion house. The Red & Black holding company, controlled by Permira, intends to sell 4.5 million preference shares in Hugo Boss.
** VeriFone Systems Inc said it will buy Stockholm-based Point from Nordic Capital Fund V for about 600 million euros ($824.1 million) with the aim of creating the world's largest infrastructure for rapid deployment of alternative payments.
** Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co and Danish peer Lundbeck are to jointly develop and sell up to five psychiatric and neuroscience drugs in a deal seen offering their pipelines a much-needed boost.
Lundbeck will make an upfront payment of $200 million to Otsuka, Japan's No. 2 drugmaker. Otsuka said the agreement could bring it up to $1.8 billion in royalties and milestone payments.
** HNI Corp said it will acquire Sagus International Inc. The deal is expected to have minimal earnings impact in 2011 and will be accretive to earnings in 2012.
** Cameco Corp increased its offer for Hathor to $4.50 per share in cash, which values Hathor at about $625 million.
** Diversified manufacturer Carlisle Cos Inc said it will acquire electronic interconnect components maker Tri-Star Electronics International from private equity firm Brockway Moran & Partners for $285 million.
** Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity arm is in talks to buy a majority stake in Chinese packaging firm HCP Holdings Inc, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a deal that could value the company at about $500 million.
** Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl said on Monday it planned to spend 12 billion baht ($390 million) next year on continuing investments and new ventures, including power plants in Myanmar's Dawei project.
** Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co are in talks to merge their operations to become Japan's No.2 stainless steel maker after Nippon Steel Corp , the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.
** Investment bank Evercore Partners Inc said it will acquire a 45 percent non-controlling interest in privately owned ABS Investment Management LLC for about $45 million in cash.
** Struggling British surf wear firm Hot Tuna (International) Plc, which has been bleeding money for the last five years, plans to sell its namesake brand, a move that would also see the departure of its top executives.
** Eaglewood Energy Inc said it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its 30 percent equity interest in PPL 260 to Exxon Mobil unit for $7 million and the remaining 10 percent to Esso for $3.5 million.
** BFC Financial Corp said it had agreed to buy Bluegreen Corp. (Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; )
