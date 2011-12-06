Dec 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** European competition authorities are ready to block the $9 billion merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse unless the companies agree to new asset sales, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.

** Veolia Environnement, pressured by a slumping share price and two straight profit warnings, aims to sell its transport business as part of a plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.73 billion) of assets in the next two years.

** Denmark's Jyske Bank could raise up to 19 billion crowns ($3.44 billion) to snap up struggling rivals whose price tags have fallen during the three-year financial crisis.

** State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) aims to invest between $3 billion and $4 billion next year to acquire overseas oil assets and beef up daily oil production, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

**Polish miner KGHM has agreed to buy Canada-based Quadra FNX QUX.TO for about C$3 billion ($2.96 billion) in a move to boost its copper production in jurisdictions where political risk is low.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn went hostile with his bid to buy Commercial Metals, a day after the metals recycler rejected his $1.73 billion offer.

**Mexico's Mexichem raised its offer for Dutch rival Wavin NV in a deal worth about 455 million euros ($608.9 million) that would create the world's top producer of plastic piping.

**Poland's largest utility PGE is eyeing takeovers of wind farm projects in the North Sea and is in the process of picking an advisor on acquisitions, two independent market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

**Dendreon Corp agreed to sell Victrelis(TM) (boceprevir) royalty interest for $125 million, and said the deal is expected to close in December 2011.

** Human resources management software maker SuccessFactors Inc, which has been acquired by SAP AG, said it will buy privately held peer jobs2web for $110 million in cash, as it ramps up its services.

** Kofax has bought Northern Ireland-based business process management software firm Singularity for up to $48.1 million in cash.

** Standard Chartered has agreed to buy more than half of Barclays' Indian credit card portfolio at less than half of the book value, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that the deal was likely to be announced later this week.

** British software firm Innovation Group bought Claims Services Australia for A$20 million ($20.6 million) from Calliden Group and two other shareholders.

** Iamgold said on Tuesday it has acquired a 13.2 percent stake in privately-held exploration company Tolima Gold, the latest in a string of small Colombia-focused investments.

As part of the C$10 million ($9.87 million) investment in Tolima, Iamgold has also acquired warrants that potentially allow it to raise its stake in the company to 18.5 percent.

** Australian junior oil and gas company Neon Energy is fielding interest from a range of big oil and gas companies looking to farm into its prospects off Vietnam, including some new entrants, its chief said on Tuesday.

** Blackstone Group L.P. sees China and Southeast Asia as top destinations for Asia investments next year as it aims to benefit from buoyant consumer markets there, the Asia-Pacific head of the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

** Three small banks in southern Vietnam that are facing liquidity problems will merge to form a larger bank, the central bank said on Tuesday, the first move to restructure the nation's banking sector.

** First American Financial Corp dropped its plan to acquire data and analytics company CoreLogic Inc, two months after it offered to buy its former unit, sending the title insurer's shares up 7 percent.

** French real estate company Icade is preparing an all-share bid for its peer SILIC in which Groupama holds a 44-percent stake as part of a government-brokered deal, two sources close to the talks said.

** Helen of Troy Ltd will buy Procter & Gamble Co's PUR water filtration business, including the manufacturing facilities, for an undisclosed sum to expand its consumer healthcare segment.

** Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC plans to raise its stake in energy group OMV to at least 25 percent, the Austrian competition agency said in a statement on Tuesday.