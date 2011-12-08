Dec 8 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.
** Alibaba Group is seeking up to $4 billion in
debt financing in a deal expected to help the Chinese e-commerce
giant buy back a 40 percent stake in the company from Yahoo Inc
, sources said.
** International Business Machines plans
to buy analytics software provider DemandTec for about
$440 million in cash.
** The trust banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc will acquire a 15 percent stake in Australian asset
management group AMP Capital Holdings for more than 30 billion
yen ($387.05 million), Japanese newspaper the Nikkei reported.
** London-listed investment firm Blackstar Group
plans to acquire South Africa's Mvelaphanda Group in a
cash and share deal worth $225 million to boost its African
presence.
** Spain's Banco Sabadell said it would aim to
raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) via a rights issue
following the acquisition of rescued regional savings bank Caja
de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM).
** Kalahari Minerals said on Thursday it had agreed
to be taken over by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp in a 632
million pound ($990.6 million) deal boosting commodity-hungry
China's efforts to meet its growing energy needs.
** Sinclair IS Pharma, a British dermatological and
woundcare products maker, said it would buy privately held
Advanced Bio-Technologies Inc for about 20 million pounds
($31.35 million) in cash and stock.
** Carrefour is in talks to buy its largest
franchisee in France, Guyenne et Gascogne, in a move
that would give the world's No.2 retailer more control over its
domestic market at a time when it has been losing share to
rivals.
** Nokia is to sell its luxury subsidiary Vertu,
as the Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business to
compete with other smartphone makers, the Financial Times
reported.
** Siam Cement Pcl, valued at $13 billion, was
looking to buy assets overseas as part of its expansion drive in
Southeast Asia, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon said, adding he
expected to conclude an acquisition early next year. He gave no
further details. The company has said it planned to invest $4.9
billion in 2011-2015, mostly on acquisitions.
** CareTech Holdings, a social care services firm,
said a management buyout offer fell through as they could not
put forth a "compelling price" due to funding terms.
** Prudential Financial, the second-largest life
insurer in the United states, is interested in buying South
Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance, a source with
knowledge of the matter said, joining another potential local
bidder Woori Finance Holdings.
** Germany's Metro and Austrian investor Rene
Benko dismissed German press reports that the price Benko was
offering for the retailer's Kaufhof chain of department stores
was 2.05 billion euros ($2.75 billion).
** Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry
exporter, and rival Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig said
they had agreed to swap operating assets in Brazil and
Argentina.