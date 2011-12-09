Dec 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday.

** China's Sinopec is the favorite to buy part of BG Group's stake in some of Brazil's most promising offshore oil areas, a source said, increasing its holdings in a fast-growing frontier believed to hold enough oil to supply China for 15 years.

The winner could pay $20 billion or more for the BG stake, based on previous purchases in the area, analysts said.

** Internet-monitoring gear maker Blue Coat Systems Inc agreed to be bought by an investor group led by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $1.3 billion in cash.

** Two of Canada's largest telecom and media companies will take control of the Toronto sports empire that owns the NHL's Maple Leafs in a C$1.32 billion ($1.30 billion) deal that brings more premium content to their competing sports channels.

** Kazakhstan and the owners of the Karachaganak oil and gas field expect to sign a deal next week to transfer a 10 percent stake in the project to the state in return for $1 billion and withdrawal of legal claims, two sources close to negotiations told Reuters.

** French oil major Total said on Friday it has increased its stake in Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek to over 14 percent, paying $800 million and boosting its exposure to a lucrative market.

** Canada's March Networks Corp, agreed to be bought by China's Infinova for C$90.1 million ($88.63 million) in an all cash deal, as Infinova looks to access the company's surveillance technology and expand its customer base.

** Small lender Kiatnakin Bank Pcl and financial company Phatra Capital Pcl said they planned to merge to strengthen their banking and broking businesses before liberalisation of the sector in Thailand.

** German industrial conglomerate Siemens said it would form two joint ventures with China's Shanghai Electric to expand its foothold in the country's wind turbine market, the world's largest.

** Asset management firm Eastbridge Group is set to put up for sale its 60 percent stake in Polish retailer EM&F , with private equity funds Penta and Advent seen among potential buyers, market sources said.

** The supervisory board of ThyssenKrupp's Marine Systems division has approved plans to sell the civilian shipbuilding business of Blohm + Voss to British private equity company Star Capital, two people familiar with the matter said.