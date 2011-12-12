Dec 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Goldman Sachs said it struck a deal to acquire a
mutual fund specializing in dividend-paying stocks, citing
investor demand for income-generating strategies to sustain them
in turbulent, no-growth markets.
** Construction aggregates maker Martin Marietta Materials
Inc launched a hostile $5 billion all-stock offer to buy
larger rival Vulcan Materials Co in a bid to build a
global leader in an industry that has been battered by the
housing-market downturn.
** French insurer Icade is set to launch an
all-share bid for Groupama's real estate unit SILIC on
Tuesday in a state-brokered deal to boost its solvency margin,
two sources familiar with the talks said.
** British publishing group Pearson is to sell its
50 percent stake in the FTSE International to the London Stock
Exchange for 450 million pounds ($702.95 million) as
part of its drive to focus on news and analysis and away from
data.
** U.S. tower company American Tower Corp said it
will acquire up to 2,500 telecommunication towers from
Spain-based Telefónica's Mexican unit for roughly $500
million.
** Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it
would buy Swiss company Newave for 170 million Swiss
francs ($184.02 million) in cash, as it seeks to beef up its
position in the power control and quality market.
** Severstal, Russia's second-largest steelmaker,
reached agreement to acquire the remaining 38.5 percent stake in
the Putu iron ore project from Afferro Mining Inc for an
initial $65 million, plus a possible $50 million additional
future payment.
** China's Sinopec Group on Monday agreed to increase its
stake in the $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to
25 percent and to buy more gas from the project, bringing the
project a step closer to moving forward on the second phase.
** U.S. private equity firm First Atlantic Capital has put
engineering company Prestolite Electric Inc up for
sale, which could fetch about $400 million, four sources told
Reuters.
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp agreed to sell
the civilian business of its Blohm + Voss shipyards to British
buyout firm Star Capital, it said on Monday, as the company's
shipbuilding operations focus on military vessels.
** Royal Bank of Scotland gambled with its purchase
of Dutch bank ABN Amro and was dragged to the brink of collapse
three years ago by poor management decisions and flawed
regulation and supervision, a report said on Monday.
** Struggling telecom network equipment maker Nokia Siemens
Networks has agreed to sell its fixed line Broadband
Access business unit to U.S. firm Adtran as part of a
revamp of its operations.
** The battle for bmi is not over yet, as Germany's
Lufthansa confirmed on Monday it was shopping around
for the best deal to sell the loss-making British airline, with
Virgin Atlantic still in the running.
** A disgruntled shareholder group has sought a court
injunction to block Norwegian oil company DNO's
takeover of Emirates-based RAK Petroleum, a legal manoeuvre
analysts said had little chance of success.
** Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings said its
Italian unit bought Broking Italia, which specialises in
employee benefits and is a leader in supplementary pension
programs, for an undisclosed sum.
** A regional regulator said it had raised some objections
to exchange operator Deutsche Boerse's takeover of
NYSE Euronext and was awaiting a reply.
** European private equity firm Cognetas has given up on the
sale of French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim
after offers failed to meet its price expectations.
** Sara Lee Corp said on Monday it is buying a Dutch
coffee house chain, its latest acquisition aimed at building up
its international coffee and tea business.
** French retailer Carrefour was expected to make
an offer to buy its largest domestic franchisee after shares in
Guyenne et Gascogne were suspended from trading on
Monday.
** Office space supplier MWB Business Exchange said
it had agreed that a deadline for hotel operator MWB Group
to buy the shares in the company it does not already own
be extended and said it would hold more talks in the next few
days.