Dec 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Goldman Sachs said it struck a deal to acquire a mutual fund specializing in dividend-paying stocks, citing investor demand for income-generating strategies to sustain them in turbulent, no-growth markets.

** Construction aggregates maker Martin Marietta Materials Inc launched a hostile $5 billion all-stock offer to buy larger rival Vulcan Materials Co in a bid to build a global leader in an industry that has been battered by the housing-market downturn.

** French insurer Icade is set to launch an all-share bid for Groupama's real estate unit SILIC on Tuesday in a state-brokered deal to boost its solvency margin, two sources familiar with the talks said.

** British publishing group Pearson is to sell its 50 percent stake in the FTSE International to the London Stock Exchange for 450 million pounds ($702.95 million) as part of its drive to focus on news and analysis and away from data.

** U.S. tower company American Tower Corp said it will acquire up to 2,500 telecommunication towers from Spain-based Telefónica's Mexican unit for roughly $500 million.

** Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it would buy Swiss company Newave for 170 million Swiss francs ($184.02 million) in cash, as it seeks to beef up its position in the power control and quality market.

** Severstal, Russia's second-largest steelmaker, reached agreement to acquire the remaining 38.5 percent stake in the Putu iron ore project from Afferro Mining Inc for an initial $65 million, plus a possible $50 million additional future payment.

** China's Sinopec Group on Monday agreed to increase its stake in the $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to 25 percent and to buy more gas from the project, bringing the project a step closer to moving forward on the second phase.

** U.S. private equity firm First Atlantic Capital has put engineering company Prestolite Electric Inc up for sale, which could fetch about $400 million, four sources told Reuters.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp agreed to sell the civilian business of its Blohm + Voss shipyards to British buyout firm Star Capital, it said on Monday, as the company's shipbuilding operations focus on military vessels.

** Royal Bank of Scotland gambled with its purchase of Dutch bank ABN Amro and was dragged to the brink of collapse three years ago by poor management decisions and flawed regulation and supervision, a report said on Monday.

** Struggling telecom network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks has agreed to sell its fixed line Broadband Access business unit to U.S. firm Adtran as part of a revamp of its operations.

** The battle for bmi is not over yet, as Germany's Lufthansa confirmed on Monday it was shopping around for the best deal to sell the loss-making British airline, with Virgin Atlantic still in the running.

** A disgruntled shareholder group has sought a court injunction to block Norwegian oil company DNO's takeover of Emirates-based RAK Petroleum, a legal manoeuvre analysts said had little chance of success.

** Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings said its Italian unit bought Broking Italia, which specialises in employee benefits and is a leader in supplementary pension programs, for an undisclosed sum.

** A regional regulator said it had raised some objections to exchange operator Deutsche Boerse's takeover of NYSE Euronext and was awaiting a reply.

** European private equity firm Cognetas has given up on the sale of French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim after offers failed to meet its price expectations.

** Sara Lee Corp said on Monday it is buying a Dutch coffee house chain, its latest acquisition aimed at building up its international coffee and tea business.

** French retailer Carrefour was expected to make an offer to buy its largest domestic franchisee after shares in Guyenne et Gascogne were suspended from trading on Monday.

** Office space supplier MWB Business Exchange said it had agreed that a deadline for hotel operator MWB Group to buy the shares in the company it does not already own be extended and said it would hold more talks in the next few days.