Dec 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.
** Canaccord Financial has snapped up British broker
and advisory group Collins Stewart Hawkpoint for just
over 253 million pounds ($390 million), cementing the Canadian
investment dealer's ambitions of expanding in London amid a wave
of consolidation in the troubled sector.
** Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc
said on Thursday it plans to spin off its pharmaceutical
business into a stand-alone public company.
** WestLB ended talks to sell real estate finance
affiliate Westimmo to private equity investor Apollo
Global Management, making it likely that Westimmo will
be wound down.
** Insurer Old Mutual is selling its
non-core Nordic business for 22.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2
billion) to Skandia Liv, sending its shares up 10 percent on
expectations the deal will boost investor returns.
** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday
it will buy U.S.-based ultrasound and cardiograph equipment
maker SonoSite Inc for about $752.8 million in cash.
** Shares of Chinese city-gas distributor ENN Energy
fell nearly 8 percent on Thursday as analysts expect
it to raise its joint $2.2 billion unsolicited offer with
Sinopec Corp for industry counterpart China Gas
Holdings Ltd.
** South African miner Exxaro said on Thursday it
has sold its 50 percent stake in the Rosh Pinah zinc and lead
mine in Namibia to Commodities trader Glencore for an
undisclosed amount.
** Mediaset, Italy's largest TV company, won
conditional clearance to buy broadcasting-tower operator DMT
in what analysts say signals only a soft change in the
regulatory climate for the group owned by ex-premier Silvio
Berlusconi.
** Germany's antitrust regulator approved the contested
merger of two of the three German cable firms, Unitymedia and
Kabel BW, after the companies agreed to concessions.
** Westway Group Inc, which provides storage
services for bulk liquid products, said it would review
strategic alternatives after it received an unsolicited offer
for some of its businesses from its largest shareholder ED&F
Man.
** Voestalpine is to merge its automotive division
with its tubes and steel-sections division to make its corporate
structure more efficient and help growth, the Austrian steel
products maker said on Thursday.
** Duke Energy's proposed purchase of Progress
Energy was put on hold, after U.S. energy regulators
rejected a proposal by the power companies.
** Russian Standard Group plans to take management control
of Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp (CEDC)
as part of an international expansion strategy, the
founder of the Russian premium vodka producer said on Thursday.
** AT&T Inc's $39 billion proposal to buy T-Mobile USA
from Deutsche Telekom will likely fail, said
Macquarie Equities Research and downgraded the No. 2 U.S. mobile
provider's stock to "underperform."