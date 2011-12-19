Dec 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Jeffrey Altman of Owl Creek Asset
Management reported about an 8.5 percent in Navistar
International Corp and said he had held talks with the
U.S. truck and engine maker regarding its potential merger with
a rival.
** Online design company Vistaprint NV agreed
to buy Webs Inc in a $117.5 million deal that will help it
cross-sell to the privately held Webs' do-it-yourself websites.
** The New York Times Co is nearing a sale of
16 regional newspapers spread across the U.S. Southeast and
California to Halifax Media Holdings, it said on Monday.
** Shareholders in Canadian patent licensing company
Mosaid Technologies have approved its sale to private
equity firm Sterling Partners, the Ottawa-based company said on
Monday.
** Food retailer Winn-Dixie Stores Inc agreed
to go private in a $560 million all-cash deal with smaller rival
Bi-Lo LLC, the latest grocery chain that is betting on heft to
compete with bigger rivals.
** Exxon Mobil Corp is mulling a 7 billion pound
($10.9 billion) takeover of Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf
Keystone Petroleum, the Independent of UK on Sunday
reported.
** European Goldfields Ltd said on Sunday it had
agreed to be bought by Eldorado Gold Corp for about
C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion).
** Bank of Ireland sold a London-headquartered
lending division to Wells Fargo for around 690 million
euros on Monday, putting it closer to meeting its target of
selling 10 billion euros in assets under an EU-IMF bailout.
** Billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis's Piedmont
investment vehicle has upped its stake in pub and restaurant
group Mitchells & Butlers, a former acquisition target,
to over 25 percent.
** Gas producer Apache Corp has agreed to buy a 65
percent stake in Burrup Holdings in a deal estimated at A$560
million ($560 million), looking to stabilise the fertiliser
business that has been buying gas from its Australian operation.
** Perfect Lead Investments Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong's Li &
Fung, has offered to buy Hong Kong-listed Hang Ten
Group Holdings Ltd for about HK$2.7 billion ($347
million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
** Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his
Kingdom Holding Company have bought a strategic stake
in microblogging site Twitter for $300 million, they said in a
statement on Monday.
** Private equity backed Cidron Delfi on Monday said it had
launched a 2 billion Swedish crown ($292 million) bid for Orc
Group, a provider of software and services for
brokerages and traders.
** Finnish utility Fortum plans to sell two
subsidiaries to a private equity fund for around 200 million
euros ($260.9 million) including net debt, it said on Monday.
** Irish oil and gas firm Petroceltic has
won approval from the Algerian government to sell an 18.375
percent stake in its Algerian gas field to Italy's Enel
in a deal that could be worth up to $180 million.
** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways agreed to spend about 73
million euros ($95 million) to raise its stake in Air Berlin
to almost 30 percent, throwing a lifeline to the
debt-laden German airline. Etihad will buy about 31.5 million
new shares in Germany's second-biggest airline until end-2016.
** Bond rating company Moody's Corp said on Monday
it bought closely held British risk management company Barrie &
Hibbert Ltd for $77.6 million, as it looks to bolster its risk
analytics segment.
** Jacques Vert Plc agreed to be taken over by U.S.
private investment firm Sun Capital for about 41.2 million
pounds ($64 million) in cash, nearly a month after the British
fashion retailer issued a full-year profit warning.
** Swiss drugmaker Acino Pharma Ltd will acquire
the Latin American and Asian businesses of Mepha AG, owned by
the Swiss arm of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
. Acino will also acquire the Mepha site in Aesch,
Switzerland, including production and research and development
facilities.
** France's Vivendi signed a deal with ITI
Holdings, the owner of Polish broadcaster TVN, taking
control of the group's joint pay-TV platform business in Poland
and an option to control TVN, the Polish broadcaster said on
Monday.
** Global miner Anglo American is considering
selling its majority stake in the Amapa iron ore operation in
northern Brazil as it focuses on its flagship Minas-Rio growth
project further south, several industry sources said.
** Canadian fertiliser maker Potash Corp is seeking
permission from Israeli authorities to raise its stake in rival
Israel Chemicals to 25 percent, a government source
there said.
** Canada's WestFire Energy Ltd said it is
exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale of
the oil and gas company.