Dec 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** The Polish Treasury said on Tuesday it received no binding offers for its controlling stake in the country's second-biggest refiner, Lotos, and will now consider floating the stake on the Warsaw bourse.

** Thales and Safran have signed a provisional deal to set up a joint venture in optronics, the two French state-controlled aerospace groups said on Tuesday, ditching earlier attempts to agree a more ambitious asset swap urged on them by the French government.

** Google Inc and KKR & Co have agreed to acquire solar photovoltaic projects in California from Recurrent Energy. The portfolio of projects is financed with a combination of debt and equity, the companies said in a statement.

** AT&T has dropped its controversial $39 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. wireless unit, bowing to fierce regulatory opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for alternatives.

** Bernard Arnault, chief executive of French luxury group LVMH, has bought Louis Vuitton's flagship store in London's New Bond Street, plus two other shops, following a settlement between an Irish property developer and Ireland's property agency, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

** European Goldfields , which has agreed to a C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) takeover by Canadian group Eldorado Gold, is hoping to keep an investment deal with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund as a fallback option.

** Royal Bank of Scotland is poised to sell a 1.36 billion pound ($2.1 billion) property loan portfolio to a fund managed by Blackstone as it battles to retreat from riskier real estate lending, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** Qatar and Luxembourg are to buy bailed-out Dexia's private banking arm for 730 million euros ($950 million), less than analysts had estimated, as the Franco-Belgian group is broken up. Qatar's al-Thani royal family will acquire 90 percent of Banque Internationale Luxembourg via their Precision Capital investment group, Dexia said on Tuesday.

** GlaxoSmithKline said it agreed to sell a clutch of North American non-prescription drugs for 426 million pounds ($661.6 million) to Prestige Brands Holdings, and remains in talks regarding the sale of similar European assets.

** Apple Inc has bought Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash storage technology, for up to $500 million, the Calcalist financial daily reported on Tuesday.

** TransCanada Corp said it agreed to buy 86 megawatt of solar power projects in Ontario from a unit of panel maker Canadian Solar Inc for $470 million.

** Women's apparel chain Talbots Inc, which is looking for a new leader, rejected a $212 million buyout proposal from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, and said it would instead look at strategic alternatives.

** BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, will sell its majority stake in the Chidliak exploration project in northern Canada to partner Peregrine Diamonds, less than a month after announcing a review of its diamond assets. BHP said Peregrine would pay BHP C$9 million ($8.7 million) over three years and grant the mining giant a two percent royalty on future production from the operation.

** Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia is in talks to buy Gloucester Coal to create Australia's top independent coal miner, three sources said on Tuesday, as strong Asian demand drives a boom in coal deals.

** Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis is acquiring local advertising agency Brightfish to give it a foothold in the screen advertising market.

** Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd on Tuesday said it had not concluded any agreement to sell a stake in the Indian TV company after a media report said Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, was looking to make an investment.

** WestLB secured EU approval for a revamp that will see the bailed-out German bank slimmed down significantly, to offset billions of euros it received in state aid during the financial crisis. As part of the restructuring, WestLB will be split into a regional bank, the Verbundbank, and the rest of its activities, which will be sold off or transferred to a "bad bank" known as Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, to be wound down.