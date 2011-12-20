UPDATE 8-Oil rises on signs of U.S. inventory declines, lower Saudi exports
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
Dec 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.
** The Polish Treasury said on Tuesday it received no binding offers for its controlling stake in the country's second-biggest refiner, Lotos, and will now consider floating the stake on the Warsaw bourse.
** Thales and Safran have signed a provisional deal to set up a joint venture in optronics, the two French state-controlled aerospace groups said on Tuesday, ditching earlier attempts to agree a more ambitious asset swap urged on them by the French government.
** Google Inc and KKR & Co have agreed to acquire solar photovoltaic projects in California from Recurrent Energy. The portfolio of projects is financed with a combination of debt and equity, the companies said in a statement.
** AT&T has dropped its controversial $39 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom's U.S. wireless unit, bowing to fierce regulatory opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for alternatives.
** Bernard Arnault, chief executive of French luxury group LVMH, has bought Louis Vuitton's flagship store in London's New Bond Street, plus two other shops, following a settlement between an Irish property developer and Ireland's property agency, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
** European Goldfields , which has agreed to a C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) takeover by Canadian group Eldorado Gold, is hoping to keep an investment deal with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund as a fallback option.
** Royal Bank of Scotland is poised to sell a 1.36 billion pound ($2.1 billion) property loan portfolio to a fund managed by Blackstone as it battles to retreat from riskier real estate lending, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.
** Qatar and Luxembourg are to buy bailed-out Dexia's private banking arm for 730 million euros ($950 million), less than analysts had estimated, as the Franco-Belgian group is broken up. Qatar's al-Thani royal family will acquire 90 percent of Banque Internationale Luxembourg via their Precision Capital investment group, Dexia said on Tuesday.
** GlaxoSmithKline said it agreed to sell a clutch of North American non-prescription drugs for 426 million pounds ($661.6 million) to Prestige Brands Holdings, and remains in talks regarding the sale of similar European assets.
** Apple Inc has bought Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash storage technology, for up to $500 million, the Calcalist financial daily reported on Tuesday.
** TransCanada Corp said it agreed to buy 86 megawatt of solar power projects in Ontario from a unit of panel maker Canadian Solar Inc for $470 million.
** Women's apparel chain Talbots Inc, which is looking for a new leader, rejected a $212 million buyout proposal from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, and said it would instead look at strategic alternatives.
** BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, will sell its majority stake in the Chidliak exploration project in northern Canada to partner Peregrine Diamonds, less than a month after announcing a review of its diamond assets. BHP said Peregrine would pay BHP C$9 million ($8.7 million) over three years and grant the mining giant a two percent royalty on future production from the operation.
** Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia is in talks to buy Gloucester Coal to create Australia's top independent coal miner, three sources said on Tuesday, as strong Asian demand drives a boom in coal deals.
** Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis is acquiring local advertising agency Brightfish to give it a foothold in the screen advertising market.
** Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd on Tuesday said it had not concluded any agreement to sell a stake in the Indian TV company after a media report said Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, was looking to make an investment.
** WestLB secured EU approval for a revamp that will see the bailed-out German bank slimmed down significantly, to offset billions of euros it received in state aid during the financial crisis. As part of the restructuring, WestLB will be split into a regional bank, the Verbundbank, and the rest of its activities, which will be sold off or transferred to a "bad bank" known as Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, to be wound down.
