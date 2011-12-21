Dec 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Activist investment fund Starboard Value has taken a 4.5
percent stake in AOL Inc and is pushing for a meeting
with the Internet company's chief executive and the board to
address what it sees as strategic failings.
** Tokio Marine Holdings will buy U.S. insurer
Delphi Financial Group Inc for about 200 billion yen
($2.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
** Benakat Petroleum Energy, an Indonesian oil and
gas firm, is acquiring Astrindo Mahakarya Indonesia, a company
providing coal mining infrastructure services, for up to $600
million.
** Japan's Kobe Steel said on Wednesday it will set
up a joint venture company with China's Jiangsu Alcha Aluminium
and they will invest about 40 billion yen ($514.54 million) in
the venture.
** French utility EDF has agreed to buy back
Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg's (EnBW) stakes in two
Polish power groups, Ersa and Kogeneracja, in a deal worth 301
million euros ($395 million), EDF said in a statement on
Wednesday.
** Spain's Unipapel won EU clearance on Wednesday
to buy European office products company Spicers CE from British
packaging and office products company DS Smith.
Unipapel's offer values Spicers at an enterprise value of 200
million pounds ($314 million). The sale will see DS Smith exit
from a non-core business.
** Steel major ArcelorMittal has expressed
interest in raising its majority stake in Bosnia's Prijedor iron
ore unit by acquiring state-owned shares, a regional industry
minister said on Wednesday.
** Polish retailer Emperia agreed to sell its
distribution arm Tradis to local rival Eurocash,
reviving a deal that collapsed amid legal wrangling earlier this
year, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Emperia agreed to sell
Tradis in January for 926 million zlotys ($272.7 million), but
walked away from the deal in August, accusing Eurocash of not
paying on time, even though it had not yet received clearance
for the deal from the competition watchdog.
** Bulgaria raised 92.97 million levs ($62 million) on
Wednesday via the sale of minority stakes in two power companies
to Austrian power utility EVN.
** Robert Bosch, the world's top automotive
supplier, will enter one of the last profitable niches of the
solar industry by acquiring the inverter business of Conergy
, a sign that competition in the sector is getting
tougher.
** Edison's Italian investors will ask France's EDF
to give them the whole of Edison subsidiary Edipower in
return for handing full control of Italy's No 2 power company to
the French energy giant, an Italian shareholder said.
** Westway Group Inc, which provides storage
services for bulk liquid products, received a buyout offer from
an infrastructure investment fund for $6 a share, but the
company said the offer undervalues its main business.
** British insurer Beazley is eyeing a new takeover
attempt on Hardy Underwriting, a year after abandoning
an initial move on its smaller rival, as consolidation
intensifies in the Lloyd's of London insurance sector.
** Belarus will not proceed with a planned sale of the
government's stake in a domestic joint venture with Russia's
biggest mobile operator MTS on Dec. 23, the head of
Belarus state property committee said on Wednesday.
** The sale of Mercator, Slovenia's largest food
retailer, to Croatian rival Agrokor has been suspended after the
resignation of the chief executive of Nova Ljubljanska Banka,
the country's largest bank.
** Corridor Resources Inc said it did not succeed
in finding a joint venture partner to develop the Frederick
Brook shale in Canada's New Brunswick province, seven months
after Apache Canada exited the project.
** TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange, said it bought a 16 percent stake in the Bermuda Stock
Exchange for an undisclosed amount.
** Italian television broadcaster Mediaset, owned by
ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, will complete the
acquisition of towers operator DMT by the end of the
year, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.