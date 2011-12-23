Dec 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** The boards of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its quoted unit Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI have approved the sale of their combined 33 percent stake in IGLI, the main owner of Italian constructor Impregilo, sources close to the matter said.

** Lagardere completed the sale of its Russian radio business to several private Russian investors in a transaction worth $162 million, the French company said in a statement.

** Exor SpA, the investment company of Italy's Agnelli family, has agreed to sell its travel and tourism company unit Alpitour to private equity funds Wise SGR SpA and J. Hirsh & co., Exor said.

** Russian bank VTB acquired a 20 percent stake in the nation's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest from minority shareholder Vasily Anisimov for a price of between $2 billion and $3 billion, a source close to the deal said.

** ConvergEx Group, a software provider for brokerage and investment technology firms, said it terminated its merger agreement with private equity firm CVC Capital, partly because of probes by U.S. regulators. CVC Capital was looking to buy ConvergEx, which is partly owned by Bank of New York Mellon , for $1.9 billion, Bloomberg had reported in July.

** Malaysia's state-linked investor fund Khazanah Nasional and its healthcare unit bought stakes in Turkish hospital group Acibadem that values the latter at $1.68 billion.

** Mexican plastics pipe maker Mexichem raised its offer for Dutch rival Wavin by 11 percent to 505 million euros ($659.79 million), winning the company's support to start due diligence in January and pushing up its shares.

** Raiffeisen Bank International wants to cut the 490 million euro ($640.2 million) price it has agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in Poland's Polbank from Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT, a newspaper reported.

** Swedish private equity firm Ratos has appointed advisors to help sell pest control firm Anticimex, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($364 million).

** Solar power maker SunPower Corp said it agreed to buy Tenesol, a unit of French oil major Total SA, for $165.4 million in cash.

** Russia's top lender Sberbank said it bought 99.145 percent in Swiss SLB Commercial Bank from Lukoil , Russia's second largest oil producer. Sberbank, which started its international foray this year, said in a statement the price stood at 75.35 million Swiss francs ($80.5 million) but it could be revised after SLB discloses its financial results.

** Blacks Leisure, the struggling British outdoor goods retailer that put itself up for sale earlier this month, said it does not have and does not now expect to receive an offer for its equity.

** Russia's Power Machines, controlled by tycoon Alexey Mordashov, has acquired the Russian engineering firm EMAlliance, which produces boilers for power stations, EMAlliance said.

** Bermudan reinsurer Haverford said it had ended talks to buy a stake in London-listed Omega Insurance after the two sides failed to agree on a price.