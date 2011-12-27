Dec 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2115 GMT on Tuesday.

** General Electric Co agreed to buy life insurer MetLife Inc's online bank on Tuesday, in a deal that will let GE's capital arm expand its funding base and lessen reliance on wholesale markets.

** French state-controlled power company EDF reached a long-awaited deal to take control of Italy's No. 2 utility Edison, agreeing to pay 700 million euros ($912.73 million) to boost its stake to 81 percent from roughly 50 percent.

** French retailer Carrefour said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million euros ($476.91 million).

** U.S. oil and gas exploration company Endeavour International Corp said its unit has agreed to buy ConocoPhillips' interest in three producing U.K. oil fields in the Central North Sea for $330 million.

** Healthcare real estate firm Ventas Inc will buy peer Cogdell Spencer Inc for about $217 million in cash to broaden its presence in the medical office building market.

** Westmoreland Coal Co said it has agreed to buy the Kemmerer mine in southwestern Wyoming from a Chevron unit for $179 million plus about $14 million in working capital.

** Saudi Arabia's Savola Group will sell its 80 percent stake in a property firm to Knowledge Economic City as it focuses on its core food, retail and plastics business, it said on Tuesday.