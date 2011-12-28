WRAPUP 1-Turkish president says Qatar isolation violates Islamic values
Dec 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2115 GMT on Wednesday.
** Real estate services company E-House China Holdings Ltd EJ.N agreed to buy out China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $603 million, after raising the cash component of its earlier offer.
** Citigroup has agreed to sell its retail business in Belgium to Credit Mutuel Nord Europe (CMNE), the French firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Crocodile Gold, which owns and operates mines in the northern territory of Australia, said an affiliate of Luxor Capital Group has offered to buy a majority stake in the Canadian miner for about C$121 million ($118.47 million).
** Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital said on Wednesday it will buy Asahi Tec, a maker of iron castings used in automobiles that is majority owned by Belgian private equity investor RHJ International.
** Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co offered to buy Singapore's electric equipment-maker SMB United Ltd in a deal costing about S$205 million ($158.1 million), trumping an offer made by China's Boer Power Holdings.
