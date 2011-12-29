Dec 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday.
** Russia's second-largest lender VTB said it
acquired a 20 percent stake in the nation's largest iron ore
miner Metalloinvest. The deal is valued at about $2.5 billion,
according to a press release issued by law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf,
which said it advised on the deal.
To read more, double click
** Biopharmaceutical company Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
, on Wednesday, agreed to buy Enobia Pharma Corp in an
all-cash deal to gain access to the privately owned firm's key
therapy for treating a rare and fatal metabolic bone disease.