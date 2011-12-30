Dec 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Fortune Oil Plc, a key shareholder in takeover target China Gas Holdings Ltd, will not accept the unsolicited $2.2 billion bid from Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, a top executive at Fortune told Reuters on Friday.

To read more double click

** Banco Bradesco , Brazil's second-biggest private sector bank, pulled out of talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's consumer finance unit Losango on concern about potential charges related to labor disputes, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

** Ireland's second-largest general insurer FBD has sold its brokerage arm, FBD Brokers, to Britain's Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) for up to 8.5 million euros, the company said on Friday.