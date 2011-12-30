Dec 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Fortune Oil Plc, a key shareholder in takeover
target China Gas Holdings Ltd, will not accept the
unsolicited $2.2 billion bid from Sinopec and ENN
Energy Holdings Ltd, a top executive at Fortune told
Reuters on Friday.
** Banco Bradesco , Brazil's
second-biggest private sector bank, pulled out of talks to buy
HSBC Holdings Plc's consumer finance unit Losango on
concern about potential charges related to labor disputes, a
local newspaper reported on Friday.
** Ireland's second-largest general insurer FBD has
sold its brokerage arm, FBD Brokers, to Britain's Jardine Lloyd
Thompson (JLT) for up to 8.5 million euros, the company
said on Friday.