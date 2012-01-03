Jan 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** China's Sinopec Group said on Tuesday that it will acquire a third of five shale oil and gas assets in the United States from Devon Energy Corp for $2.2 billion.

** Athabasca Oil Sands Corp exercised its option to sell its 40 percent stake in the MacKay River oil sands project to a unit of PetroChina for C$680 million to focus on developing other projects.

** 3M Co will expand its office supplies business with the $550 million cash purchase of Avery Dennison Corp's office and consumer products unit, which includes Avery labels and HI-LITERS markers, the companies said on Tuesday.

** India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday a unit has agreed to fund the owners of media firms Network18 Media and Investments and TV18 Broadcast Ltd to help them subscribe to a rights issue.

** India's TV18 Broadcast Ltd said on Tuesday it would pay up to 21 billion rupees ($395.4 million) to buy the television business of regional broadcaster ETV.

** Hua Nan Financial, one of Taiwan's major state-run banks, is seeking a 20 percent stake of China's Fujian Haixia Bank in a deal worth about T$10 billion ($333 million), said a company source with direct knowledge of the matter on Tuesday.

** Vero Energy Inc said it will sell some of its natural gas assets in west central Alberta to a private oil and gas company for C$209 million ($205.2 million) to reduce debt and focus on light oil drilling, sending its shares up 27 percent.

** American property mogul Sam Zell is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazilian builder Grupo Tha, marking his potential return to Brazil's red-hot residential real estate market.

** Worthington Industries Inc, a diversified metals manufacturing company, said it acquired privately held Angus Industries for $180 million in cash to step into a new segment.

** Adecco, the world's biggest staffing group, said on Tuesday it would buy Japan-based VSN Inc for an enterprise value of 90 million euros to double its exposure to professional staffing services in the world's second largest staffing market.

** Austria's competition watchdog has cleared Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC's plan to raise its stake in energy group OMV to at least 25 percent, the agency said on Tuesday.

** Pioneer Drilling Company said it has acquired privately held Go-Coil LLC for about $110 million in cash to expand its production services division.

** Shareholders of Brazilian airline TAM agreed to tender each of their shares for 0.9 share of Chilean rival LAN Airlines , paving the way for a takeover forming Latin America's biggest airline.

** Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk denied newspaper reports that it was considering selling its 22.7 percent stake in Danske Bank.

** Independent brokerage LPL Investment Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it would acquire Fortigent LLC, a firm that provides investment services and practice-management advice to high-end financial advisers.