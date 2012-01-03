Jan 3 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.
** China's Sinopec Group said on Tuesday that it will
acquire a third of five shale oil and gas assets in the United
States from Devon Energy Corp for $2.2 billion.
** Athabasca Oil Sands Corp exercised its option to
sell its 40 percent stake in the MacKay River oil sands project
to a unit of PetroChina for C$680 million to focus
on developing other projects.
** 3M Co will expand its office supplies business
with the $550 million cash purchase of Avery Dennison Corp's
office and consumer products unit, which includes Avery
labels and HI-LITERS markers, the companies said on Tuesday.
** India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday
a unit has agreed to fund the owners of media firms Network18
Media and Investments and TV18 Broadcast Ltd
to help them subscribe to a rights issue.
** India's TV18 Broadcast Ltd said on Tuesday it
would pay up to 21 billion rupees ($395.4 million) to buy the
television business of regional broadcaster ETV.
** Hua Nan Financial, one of Taiwan's major
state-run banks, is seeking a 20 percent stake of China's Fujian
Haixia Bank in a deal worth about T$10 billion ($333 million),
said a company source with direct knowledge of the matter on
Tuesday.
** Vero Energy Inc said it will sell some of its
natural gas assets in west central Alberta to a private oil and
gas company for C$209 million ($205.2 million) to reduce debt
and focus on light oil drilling, sending its shares up 27
percent.
** American property mogul Sam Zell is in talks to buy a
controlling stake in Brazilian builder Grupo Tha, marking his
potential return to Brazil's red-hot residential real estate
market.
** Worthington Industries Inc, a diversified metals
manufacturing company, said it acquired privately held Angus
Industries for $180 million in cash to step into a new segment.
** Adecco, the world's biggest staffing group,
said on Tuesday it would buy Japan-based VSN Inc for an
enterprise value of 90 million euros to double its exposure to
professional staffing services in the world's second largest
staffing market.
** Austria's competition watchdog has cleared Abu Dhabi
sovereign wealth fund IPIC's plan to raise its stake in energy
group OMV to at least 25 percent, the agency said on
Tuesday.
** Pioneer Drilling Company said it has acquired
privately held Go-Coil LLC for about $110 million in cash to
expand its production services division.
** Shareholders of Brazilian airline TAM
agreed to tender each of their shares for 0.9 share of Chilean
rival LAN Airlines , paving the way for a
takeover forming Latin America's biggest airline.
** Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
denied newspaper reports that it was considering
selling its 22.7 percent stake in Danske Bank.
** Independent brokerage LPL Investment Holdings Inc
on Tuesday said it would acquire Fortigent LLC, a firm
that provides investment services and practice-management advice
to high-end financial advisers.