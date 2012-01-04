Jan 4 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners is
expanding further into debt management in a deal with asset
manager Resource America to create a new credit arm with assets
of $7.5 billion.
** Exxon Mobil is in talks to sell most of its 50
percent stake in TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK back to its
Japanese refining partner and unload other assets in Japan in a
deal that could be worth as much as $5 billion, four sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
** RuggedCom Inc's board recommended shareholders
reject U.S. cable maker Belden Inc's C$280 million offer
to buy the Canadian router and ethernet switch manufacturer,
calling the hostile bid opportunistic and inadequate.
** Oshkosh Corp said in a new letter to shareholders
that company executives have met with Carl Icahn "multiple
times" and said the billionaire investor "may not be certain of
his intentions" for the company.
** Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest artificial hip
and knee maker, is to spin off its biologics business into a new
U.S.-based joint venture that will be majority owned by
healthcare private equity firm Essex Woodlands.
** Indian energy major Reliance Industries Ltd is
among companies in talks to buy the exploration and production
unit of U.S. pipeline company El Paso Corp, Bloomberg
reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge about the matter.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said on
Wednesday it had acquired a 48 percent stake in Turkish private
education provider Bahcesehir Koleji.
** Shares in mobile messaging firm Synchronica Plc
jumped further on Wednesday after wireless software maker Myriad
Group AG confirmed it has made an offer for it to
expand offering and clientele under growing pressure from new
rivals.
** Bankrupt primary aluminium producer ZALCO is in talks
with eight potential buyers for a takeover of part or all of its
plant in Zeeland, the Netherlands, the company's receiver said
on Wednesday.
** Dutch mail company PostNL is in talks with
German BWPost about buying a stake in the unlisted company, a
PostNL spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday without disclosing
financial details.