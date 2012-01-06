Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1715 GMT on Friday.

** Turkey's Privatisation Administration said on Friday that it mandated Garanti Securities to sell a 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals producer Petkim.

** Turkey's Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and finance, has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its media assets ATV and Sabah, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

** British retailer JD Sports Fashion is close to sealing a deal to buy Blacks Leisure after the outdoor goods group goes into administration, according to a source familiar with the situation.

** U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc said it started a tender offer to buy the remaining stake in China's International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd (IMM) for about HK$3.4 billion ($437.80 million).

** Canada's struggling oil sands developer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd, which is under pressure from investors to sell itself, said the time was not ripe for such a move.

** GlobeOp Financial Services is in talks with private equity firms Advent International Corporation and TPG over possible takeover offers, as the hedge fund services firm carries out a strategic review to try and boost its share price.

** Bank of China and Japan's Mizuho Financial are among the banks eyeing parts of the Royal Bank of Scotland, sources told Reuters on Friday, as the process begins to trim the investment banking arm of the government owned UK bank.

** Essilor, the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, said it had bought a majority stake in a California-based laboratory and signed partnerships in Tunisia, Morocco, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

** French mutual insurer Groupama is considering a sale of its private equity business as part of an ongoing programme of asset disposals aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, French on-line newspaper Agefi reported.