Jan 9 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Deutsche Telekom is overhauling its
strategy for its U.S. wireless unit after AT&T last month
dropped its planned $39 billion takeover of the unit, a person
familiar with the strategy planning said on Monday.
** Aravis Therapeutics has agreed to buy AGI
Therapeutics for 6.6 million euros ($8.4 million), a
fraction of the 85 million euros the Irish pharmaceuticals group
was valued at when it joined the stock market in 2006.
** Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal Mining
Co's A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid to
take over Australia's Gloucester Coal has a big chance
of success, financial adviser UBS said on Monday.
** Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd said on
Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for
Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Feb. 16,
the third such extension.
** Three South Korean shipbuilders are considering a joint 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) bid for a French engineering
company to prevent a Chinese rival from challenging their
domination of the global LNG carrier market, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
** Air Products said it will sell its
European homecare business to the Linde Group at an
enterprise value of 590 million euros ($750.1 million) as it was
no longer a natural fit with its core gases business.
** Linde AG is acquiring the European homecare
business of U.S. rival Air Products and Products Inc in
a $750 million deal that will thrust the German industrial gases
maker into No.2 position in the homecare respiratory market.
** B/E Aerospace Inc said it would buy
aerospace supply chain manager UFC Aerospace Corp for about $400
million in cash and raised its 2012 earnings outlook.
** Teck Resources Ltd has agreed to buy
SilverBirch Energy Corp for C$435 million ($424.70
million)in cash and stock to take full control of the Frontier
oil sands project in northern Alberta.
** Sigma-Aldrich Corp, said it will buy
biopharmaceutical testing services provider BioReliance Holdings
Inc from Avista Capital Partners for $350 million in cash.
** Britain's biggest food group Premier Foods is
looking to sell its Hartley's jams and Haywards pickles
businesses for over 200 million pounds ($308 million) to help
meet its borrowing rules and secure the company's survival,
sources with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
** Internet search provider InfoSpace Inc said it
would buy privately held TaxACT for $287.5 million in cash to
move into the growing online tax preparation business.
** CVS Caremark Inc is buying the Medicare
prescription drug plan business of a unit of Health Net Inc
for $160 million, in its latest deal to expand in a
growing segment of the pharmacy benefit management market.
** Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital
said on Monday it is selling National Petroleum Co
Egypt (NPC Egypt) to Canada-listed company Sea Dragon Energy Inc
in a cash and stock deal valued at $147.5 million.
** Volkswagen is itching to combine
Porsche SE's sportscar business with its own and is
looking at the possibility of using put-call options to achieve
that, VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.
** Jones Group Inc, a maker and retailer of
clothing, shoes and accessories, has dropped talks with an
Israeli private label apparel maker about the potential sale of
its struggling jeans division.
** HSBC Holdings has pulled out of the bidding to
buy Denizbank in Turkey, a person familiar with the matter said,
dealing a blow to Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's plan to
raise as much as possible from asset sales.
** Malaysian automotive and property conglomerate DRB-Hicom
Bhd said on Monday it has submitted a bid for state
investment arm Khazanah Nasional's stake in national carmaker
Proton Holdings Bhd.
** Mobile phone group Vimpelcom has agreed to sell a
majority stake in its Algerian unit to the Algerian state
subject to agreement on price, potentially ending an ownership
dispute that has run for more than a year.
** Global brewer SABMiller said it would be
interested in acquiring the African brewing operations of French
group Castel as the two announced on Monday they were
strengthening their links in Africa.
** French aerospace group Thales' planned stake in
Nexter will amount to 10 to 20 percent of the state-owned arms
firm, French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said at a media
event on Monday.
** Struggling British lender Lloyds Banking Group
is in talks to dispose of its operations in the United Arab
Emirates, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank emerging as
the frontrunner to pick up the business, sources told Reuters on
Monday.
** British retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Monday
it is in advanced talks over the possible acquisition of assets
from outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure.
** Swedish dairy cooperative Skanemejerier's board has
approved talks about its sale to Lactalis, the French company
said on Monday.
** Brocade Communications System Inc has received
first-round bids from a handful of potential buyers as the
company explores a sale, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Kuwaiti retailer Alshaya has bought 60 La Senza UK
stores, rescuing about 1,100 jobs, from the administrators of
the stricken lingerie chain.
** Insurer Genworth Financial Inc said on Monday it
would sell its tax and accounting adviser unit to Cetera
Financial Group for an undisclosed sum to focus on its key asset
management businesses and improve its financials.