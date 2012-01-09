Jan 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Deutsche Telekom is overhauling its strategy for its U.S. wireless unit after AT&T last month dropped its planned $39 billion takeover of the unit, a person familiar with the strategy planning said on Monday.

** Aravis Therapeutics has agreed to buy AGI Therapeutics for 6.6 million euros ($8.4 million), a fraction of the 85 million euros the Irish pharmaceuticals group was valued at when it joined the stock market in 2006.

** Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid to take over Australia's Gloucester Coal has a big chance of success, financial adviser UBS said on Monday.

** Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Feb. 16, the third such extension.

** Three South Korean shipbuilders are considering a joint 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) bid for a French engineering company to prevent a Chinese rival from challenging their domination of the global LNG carrier market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Air Products said it will sell its European homecare business to the Linde Group at an enterprise value of 590 million euros ($750.1 million) as it was no longer a natural fit with its core gases business.

** Linde AG is acquiring the European homecare business of U.S. rival Air Products and Products Inc in a $750 million deal that will thrust the German industrial gases maker into No.2 position in the homecare respiratory market.

** B/E Aerospace Inc said it would buy aerospace supply chain manager UFC Aerospace Corp for about $400 million in cash and raised its 2012 earnings outlook.

** Teck Resources Ltd has agreed to buy SilverBirch Energy Corp for C$435 million ($424.70 million)in cash and stock to take full control of the Frontier oil sands project in northern Alberta.

** Sigma-Aldrich Corp, said it will buy biopharmaceutical testing services provider BioReliance Holdings Inc from Avista Capital Partners for $350 million in cash.

** Britain's biggest food group Premier Foods is looking to sell its Hartley's jams and Haywards pickles businesses for over 200 million pounds ($308 million) to help meet its borrowing rules and secure the company's survival, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

** Internet search provider InfoSpace Inc said it would buy privately held TaxACT for $287.5 million in cash to move into the growing online tax preparation business.

** CVS Caremark Inc is buying the Medicare prescription drug plan business of a unit of Health Net Inc for $160 million, in its latest deal to expand in a growing segment of the pharmacy benefit management market.

** Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Monday it is selling National Petroleum Co Egypt (NPC Egypt) to Canada-listed company Sea Dragon Energy Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at $147.5 million.

** Volkswagen is itching to combine Porsche SE's sportscar business with its own and is looking at the possibility of using put-call options to achieve that, VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.

** Jones Group Inc, a maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories, has dropped talks with an Israeli private label apparel maker about the potential sale of its struggling jeans division.

** HSBC Holdings has pulled out of the bidding to buy Denizbank in Turkey, a person familiar with the matter said, dealing a blow to Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's plan to raise as much as possible from asset sales.

** Malaysian automotive and property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Monday it has submitted a bid for state investment arm Khazanah Nasional's stake in national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd.

** Mobile phone group Vimpelcom has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Algerian unit to the Algerian state subject to agreement on price, potentially ending an ownership dispute that has run for more than a year.

** Global brewer SABMiller said it would be interested in acquiring the African brewing operations of French group Castel as the two announced on Monday they were strengthening their links in Africa.

** French aerospace group Thales' planned stake in Nexter will amount to 10 to 20 percent of the state-owned arms firm, French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said at a media event on Monday.

** Struggling British lender Lloyds Banking Group is in talks to dispose of its operations in the United Arab Emirates, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank emerging as the frontrunner to pick up the business, sources told Reuters on Monday.

** British retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it is in advanced talks over the possible acquisition of assets from outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure.

** Swedish dairy cooperative Skanemejerier's board has approved talks about its sale to Lactalis, the French company said on Monday.

** Brocade Communications System Inc has received first-round bids from a handful of potential buyers as the company explores a sale, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Kuwaiti retailer Alshaya has bought 60 La Senza UK stores, rescuing about 1,100 jobs, from the administrators of the stricken lingerie chain.

** Insurer Genworth Financial Inc said on Monday it would sell its tax and accounting adviser unit to Cetera Financial Group for an undisclosed sum to focus on its key asset management businesses and improve its financials.