Jan 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** Duke Energy and Progress Energy said they would extend by six months the termination date of their $13.7 billion merger, days after energy regulators snubbed a proposal that sought to allay fears of the combined company's market monopoly.

** German utility E.ON plans to buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil's MPX Energia, and together the companies will invest about 18 billion reais ($10 billion) in South American power plants, two Brazil-based sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Vimpelcom shareholder Oleg Kiselev, who bought into the company at the height of a disputed $6 billion deal, has sold his 6 percent stake to a Ukrainian tycoon following claims he was acting in the interests of Vimpelcom's Russian owners.

** Australia's Brambles Ltd, the world's top pallet supplier, received first offers from private equity groups for its U.S. document management business valued at more than $2 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

** BG Group has received six to seven bids for acquiring its 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal valued at about $900 million.

** Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners said on Tuesday its last A$711 million ($729 million) offer for cleaning services company Spotless Group is highly attractive, suggesting it would not raise its offer.

** KKR & Co has made a buyout approach to Australian underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands that a newspaper said could be worth $614 million, boosting its shares 20 percent and sparking talk other firms could attract similar offers.

** Aliansce plans to pay 574.5 million reais ($312 million) to take over five shopping centers, making the company Brazil's third-largest publicly traded mall operator.

** Robert Bosch GmbH, the world's largest car parts maker, is to sell what remains of its low-tech brakes business to KPS Capital Partners, a U.S. buyout firm which one source familiar with the deal said paid around 200 million euros.

** Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc said it will buy privately held Skagen Designs Ltd for about $236.8 million in a cash-and-stock deal to add the maker of designer watches, jewelry, sunglasses and clocks to its portfolio.

** Titanium products maker RTI International Metals said it would buy privately held Remmele Engineering for $164.5 million as it looks to step into new markets, such as medical device making space.

** Korea Panama Mining Corp will buy a 20 percent stake in Inmet Mining's Cobre Panama copper project in Central America in exchange for $155 million and a commitment to continue funding the mine's development, Inmet said on Tuesday.

** Canadian miner Crocodile Gold Corp is in talks with Luxor Group for an offer that is higher than the C$121 million ($117.87 million) the private equity firm made in December.

** Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of its Dunkin' Donuts and Au Bon Pain business in Thailand to Sub Sri TPC for 1.32 billion baht ($41.56 million).

** Scandinavian airline SAS denied on Tuesday it was in discussions with Qatar Airways over a possible takeover, dismissing a newspaper report about a deal that had sent SAS's shares soaring.

** Machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group has sealed a deal to take a 75 percent stake in debt-laden Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti, the latest in a series of Chinese acquisitions of European brands.