Jan 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.
** Deutsche Bank has picked around 12 bidders to
conduct due diligence on its asset management division, which
the German bank expects could fetch more than 2 billion euros
($2.54 billion), two sources familiar with the process said on
Thursday.
** The battle for China Gas Holdings intensified
on Thursday as South Korea's SK Holdings tightened
its grip on the takeover target which received an unsolicited
$2.2 billion indicative offer from a consortium that included
Sinopec.
** Spanish toll road operator Abertis has mandated
banks to sell a 16 percent stake, worth around 1 billion euros
($1.28 billion) that it holds in satellite operator Eutelsat
, the company said on Thursday.
** South Korea's KCC Corp has started a sale of
shares it holds in shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
in a block deal to raise up to 698.9 billion won
($595 million), IFR reported on Thursday.
** PT Panin Financial, controlled by Indonesia's
powerful financier Gunawan family, is planning to sell up to a
40 percent stake in its life insurance business, PT Panin Life,
in a deal worth about $200 million, three sources familiar with
the deal told Reuters.
** Crown Castle International Corp said it will buy
a portfolio of ground lease-related assets from Wireless Capital
Partners LLC for about $180 million in cash.
** First Niagara Financial Group Inc will sell 37
HSBC Holdings Plc locations that it bought last year,
along with $2.4 billion in deposits, to KeyCorp for $110
million to clear antitrust hurdles.
** Wausau Paper's largest shareholder backed the
company's decision to sell its print and color brand and close
its mill in Wisconsin, but said it must evaluate strategic
alternatives, including a sale of the company.
** Openwave Systems Inc said it will explore
strategic alternatives for its core service mediation and
messaging products businesses as the software maker plans to
focus on selling its patents.
** Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart,
is no longer looking at a bid for a controlling stake in rival
grocer Iceland Foods, but is still interested in a number of its
stores, a person close to the matter said on Thursday.
** The Obama administration is likely to block a proposed
$15-a-share buyout offer by U.S. pharmacy services provider
Omnicare Inc for smaller rival PharMerica Corp,
New York Post reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the
matter.
** A final decision on the sale of French insurer AXA's
private equity unit is still weeks or even months
away, sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday, as
talks with the unit's management and potential bidders drag on.
** Douglas Holding AG said major shareholders in
the German retailer were in talks with several financial
investors about the sale of a substantial stake in the company,
confirming an earlier report.
** South Korea's Samsung Electronics is open to
forging an alliance with Japan's troubled Olympus Corp,
potentially joining other electronics firms in circling one of
the world's biggest names in medical equipment, sources said.