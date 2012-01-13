Jan 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Westlake Chemical made an unsolicited, $1.03
billion bid for rival chemical company Georgia Gulf Corp
, as it looks to increase its offerings of chemicals used
to make plastics and building products.
** Private equity firm TPG Capital is willing to invest
about $1 billion in Japan's Olympus Corp in a joint
deal with Sony Corp or another suitor circling the
scandal-hit firm, a person familiar with TPG's thinking said.
** Acacia Research Corp which acquires and licenses
patent rights to various technologies, said its unit bought
privately held Adaptix Inc, a developer of 4G technologies, for
$160 million, to expand its patent portfolio.
** Patent firm Sisvel International has bought a portfolio
of more than 450 patents and applications from Nokia
for an undisclosed sum, mostly in wireless technology.
** Nestle, the world's biggest food group,
declined to comment on a report it had placed a bid to buy
Pfizer Inc's baby formula business.
** Austrian energy group OMV has given Deutsche
Bank the mandate of divesting parts of its refining
and marketing business, including perhaps its 45 percent stake
in Bayernoil refineries.
** Unipol main shareholder Finsoe will take its
part in Unipol's capital hike and does not want to have its
stake to be overly diluted in the planned merger between Unipol
and companies of the Fondiaria-SAI group, a source
close to the matter said on Friday.
** Goldman Sachs and Cerberus have exited
German property company GSW Immobilien AG by placing a
20 percent stake late on Thursday.
** The family of Douglas Holding AG Chief
Executive Henning Kreke would break up the German retailer if it
succeeds in taking the German retailer private, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing financial sources.
** The sale of a luxury hotel chain owned by Indian
developer DLF Ltd received a setback on Friday after a
suitor, China's HNA Group, said it had given up on bidding for
the asset.
** Falkland Oil and Gas is in advanced talks with
North American and European independent oil companies who wish
to team up with the company for its controversial exploration
campaign in the Falkland Islands, the firm's CEO said.
** UK oil explorer Cairn Energy is talks about the
possible sale of a stake in its Greenland exploration interests,
according to an analyst note.
** French utility EDF on Friday denied making a
preliminary non-binding bid to buy BG Group Plc's 65
percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas.
** German dairy group Theo Mueller is in talks to make a
cash bid for Robert Wiseman, the Scottish milk producer
said on Friday, sending its shares soaring.
** British billionaire businessmen David and Simon Reuben
have agreed to buy Arena Leisure, the operator of seven
UK racecourses including Doncaster and Lingfield Park.