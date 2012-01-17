(Adds Kennametal, Blackbaud, ISTA, Research In Motion and others)

Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer and about one third owned by American International Group Inc, is considering bidding for Dutch ING's around $6 billion Asian insurance operations, sources said, with the prospective sale expected to draw heavy interest from rivals.

** Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg is considering a bid for Moscow airport Domodedovo, he told reporters from Russian news agencies on Tuesday, throwing his hat into the ring for an asset that could be worth around $5 billion.

** South Korea's POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it will pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore mining firm, its biggest investment in resources to date.

** Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust will buy Whiterock REIT for about C$580 million ($572 million) in a cash-and-stock deal to strengthen its position in the office property space.

** Abu Dhabi private equity firm Gulf Capital has attracted nearly a dozen initial bids for its Gulf Marine Services unit, two sources said, with a sale seen generating around $500 million.

** Industrial tool maker Kennametal Inc plans to buy privately held UK-based Deloro Stellite Group for 277 million euros ($351.03 million), its first acquisition in more than two years.

** Software provider Blackbaud Inc agreed to buy Convio Inc for about $312 million in cash to expand its online and social media presence.

** Petron Corp Employees Retirement Plan plans to sell about $174 million worth of shares in Philippines' biggest oil refiner, Petron Corp, according to a term sheet for the transaction seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

** French luxury groups are on the prowl for promising Italian menswear brands after France's PPR bought Italian tailor Brioni this month, fashion doyen Giorgio Armani said on Tuesday adding that his business was not for sale.

** Capital Research and Management Company, part of The Capital Group Companies and the biggest investor in Dutch telecoms firm KPN, has lifted its stake to 15.1 percent from 10.1 percent, the Dutch regulator AFM said on Tuesday.

** Shares of ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 12 percent on Tuesday after it said it was considering a sweetened takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International that came during meetings between the two companies.

** Shares of Research In Motion jumped more than 8 percent on Tuesday after a tech blog said the BlackBerry maker was actively seeking to sell itself to South Korean smartphone rival Samsung Electronics.

** Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, said on Tuesday it was keen to invest in a new cement plant in Myanmar as part of its drive for regional expansion.

** Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in discussions with U.S. energy major ConocoPhillips for a business partnership but talks are at a "very nascent stage", the Indian explorer said on Tuesday.

** Israeli mineral water group Mayanot Eden, best known for its Eden Springs office watercooler brand, has appointed investment bankers to review its business, the company said on Tuesday.

** Dublin-based San Leon Energy said on Tuesday it was inviting bids for a stake in its Albanian exploration licence, which it said could hold over a billion barrels of oil, after receiving a number of unsolicited bids.

** Metro, the world's fourth-biggest retailer, has halted the sale of its Kaufhof department stores, blaming a difficult economic backdrop which also knocked fourth-quarter sales as cash-strapped Europeans cut spending on non-essentials.

** Bouygues Construction, part of French conglomerate Bouygues, is to set up a joint-venture in Qatar, the host of the 2022 soccer World Cup.

** The chief executive of SCA, Europe's biggest manufacturer of corrugated packaging and hygiene products, believes a strategic acquisition in hygiene may be more feasible following the sale of its packaging business. (Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)