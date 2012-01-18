Jan 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** A consortium including French utility GDF Suez
is looking at buying German power group E.ON's gas
distribution network, which is tipped to fetch about 3 billion
euros ($3.8 billion).
** Hutchison 3G's planned purchase of Orange Austria from
France Telecom and a private equity firm is expected to
be announced this week, Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt
reported, estimating the deal at 1.4 billion euros ($1.8
billion).
** Private equity firm Cinven is to buy patent
business CPA from Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) in a
deal that values CPA at 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion), ICG
said.
** Canada's Finning International Inc said it will
buy a portion of Bucyrus distribution business from Caterpillar
for about $465 million to expand its presence in the
mining industry.
** Jones Lang LaSalle said it had bought MPS
Property, a tenant-advisory firm in Australia, the latest sign
of consolidation in the property brokerage business.
** State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) has hired
Morgan Stanley and Shinhan Investment Corp to handle the
sale of its 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine
Engineering, a KAMCO official said.
** Julius Baer, Switzerland's third-biggest bank,
could snap up the Swiss branches of British, French or Italian
banks, the group's chief executive was quoted as saying in an
interview with a Swiss newspaper.
** Carl Icahn has won an ally in his proxy battle with truck
and defense vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp management after
a leading corporate governance advisory firm said it would
support three of Icahn's nominees to the Oshkosh board.
** Miner Rio Tinto, which owns a 49 percent stake in
Ivanhoe Mines, welcomed a decision by the owner of the
massive Oyu Tolgoi copper mine to scrap a "poison pill"
provision, and said it was now free to raise its holding.
** Russian energy giant Gazprom said it plans to
merge its power generation activities with those of the Renova
group by the end of the first quarter, creating a utility with a
25 percent share of the domestic electricity market.
** The chairman of Beltone Financial is to sell
his 20 percent stake in the Egyptian investment bank to Arabiyya
Lel Estithmaraat, the stock exchange said.
** Commodities trader Vitol has agreed to buy a 35 percent
stake in a subsidiary of the South African shipping firm
Grindrod, giving it access to a Mozambique coal
terminal and enlarging its coal trading operations, Vitol.
** Chinese group Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile could
make a fresh bid for failed Swedish carmaker Saab next week,
sources with knowledge of the situation said.
** Target Corp is temporarily suspending its efforts
to sell its portfolio of credit card receivables and plans to
restart talks with several potential buyers later this year
after paying off financing it has with Chase.
** Turkish group Calik Holding may complete the sale of
media assets ATV and Sabah in February, sources told
Reuters.