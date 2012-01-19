(Adds PetroBakken, Google, Fluxys, WebMD and others)

Jan 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** Six groups are expected to submit bids for German group E.ON's gas distribution network by Friday, sources close to the process said, setting off a fierce battle for the 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) grid.

** Poland's Treasury Ministry is ready to give up on the 7.5 billion zloty sale of group Energa to state-owned PGE < PGEP.WA > , Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Thursday.

** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance said on Thursday it has agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in a fund management unit of India's Reliance Capital for about $290 million as Japanese insurers accelerate a push to tap Asia's emerging economies.

** Thai telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl confirmed on Thursday that an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek Holdings had sold 6.2 percent of Shin for $254 million, in a move to boost the tradeable shares of Shin to 20.4 percent.

** Canada's PetroBakken Energy Ltd < PBN.TO > said it would sell its 2.2 percent interest in its non-core southeast Saskatchewan Weyburn assets for C$105 million .

** EU regulators set on Thursday a new Feb. 13 deadline to decide whether to clear Google's takeover of U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility after the Internet search engine came forward with new documents to support its case, the EU Commission said.

** Australia's Nexus Energy said it will form a joint venture with oil major Royal Dutch Shell and Osaka Gas to develop its Crux field in Western Australia's Browse Basin.

** Debt-laden Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines said it is in talks with Hong Kong-based distressed debt company SC Lowy Financial for a possible investment, throwing a potential lifeline for the cash-strapped airline.

** Endemol, the TV production house behind Big Brother, said it had reached an agreement in principle with more than two-thirds of its lenders on a restructuring of its capital, paving the way for the lenders to take over in a debt-for-equity swap.

** Qatar Telecom (Qtel) plans to buy out a private equity partner's stake in Iraqi telecoms operator Asiacell before offering shares in the company to the public, two banking sources said.

** Small Danish financial institution Vestjysk Bank said on Thursday it was considering asking the government to come to its aid by converting a hybrid loan into equity, which could put the government in control of the bank.

** French aerospace and defence group Safran SA is mulling a possible offer for Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio, a source close to the matter said.

** Belgian gas transport company Fluxys has sold part of its stake in the Transitgas pipeline to infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners.

** Popular health information website WebMD Health Corp said it called off talks to sell itself last week because it believed bidders thought it was worth less than its market value at the time.