Jan 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Entertainment firm AEG Europe is in talks about selling a
minority stake to an outside investor in a deal that could value
the operator of London's O2 arena at 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion), Sky News reported.
** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has
agreed to sell its Polish insurance unit Warta to Germany's
third-largest insurance company Talanx for 770 million euros
($993 million), part of a series of divestments required by EU
regulators.
** Barbican Insurance has made a fresh takeover approach for
rival Omega Insurance, reigniting bid interest in Omega
after potential deals to buy the company collapsed last year.
** China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund said it had
bought a minority stake in Thames Water, the water network that
serves London, marking the fund's first acquisition in Britain.
** Shares in China's Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd
fell further even after the company dismissed
allegations of fraud from a mysterious research firm and sought
to reassure investors that a proposed C$1 billion ($991.23
million) takeover of Grande Cache Coal Corp is still on
track.
** Goldbrook Ventures Inc said privately
held Chinese partner Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co has agreed to
make a C$100 million offer to buy the Canadian miner.
** Oil and gas producer Storm Resources Ltd said it
would buy smaller rival Bellamont Exploration Ltd in a
cash-and-stock deal valued at C$82.6 million, to beef up its
operations in the Montney formation in British Columbia.
** Shoemaker Steve Madden said it will buy its
privately held Canadian licensee, SM Canada, for $29 million in
cash to expand its presence in the region.
** Costa Coffee, the world's second-biggest coffee
shop chain, should remain part of Whitbread Plc to
maximise opportunities for international expansion, its Managing
Director John Derkach told Reuters on Friday.
** Southeastern Asset Management, an investment management
firm that holds nearly 10 percent of Vulcan Materials Co's
shares, said the construction materials company should
strike a deal with rival Martin Marietta Materials.
** Troubled Swiss refiner Petroplus raised the
spectre of a permanent shutdown of three of its five refineries,
putting one on the market and saying it would consider the
future of two others in a European market awash with un-saleable
plants.
** ThyssenKrupp signalled to shareholders it was
not planning a quick exit from its beleaguered Steel Americas
business, but said Germany's largest steelmaker faced a tough
2012 with a significant decline in first quarter profit.
** Cosway Corp Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed
unit of Malaysian gaming-to-property conglomerate Berjaya Corp
Bhd, said that Berjaya shareholders had voted to
privatise the company.
** China-based AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc said
it has received an offer from private equity group CITIC Capital
China Partners to take the software and IT services company
private for an undisclosed amount.
** Shares of Talbots Inc rose as much as 22 percent
after CNBC reported that two private equity firms are weighing
offers for the struggling women's apparel retailer.
** Gazprom, holder of the world's largest gas
reserves and seeking a strategy to expand in LNG, held talks
with Novatek on possible joint projects on the Yamal
Peninsula, where Novatek already has a deal with Total
.
** Oil sands developer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd
said on Friday it has initiated a strategic review of
its operations just days after replacing a chief executive who
opposed a sale of the company.