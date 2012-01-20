Jan 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Entertainment firm AEG Europe is in talks about selling a minority stake to an outside investor in a deal that could value the operator of London's O2 arena at 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News reported.

** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has agreed to sell its Polish insurance unit Warta to Germany's third-largest insurance company Talanx for 770 million euros ($993 million), part of a series of divestments required by EU regulators.

** Barbican Insurance has made a fresh takeover approach for rival Omega Insurance, reigniting bid interest in Omega after potential deals to buy the company collapsed last year.

** China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund said it had bought a minority stake in Thames Water, the water network that serves London, marking the fund's first acquisition in Britain.

** Shares in China's Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd fell further even after the company dismissed allegations of fraud from a mysterious research firm and sought to reassure investors that a proposed C$1 billion ($991.23 million) takeover of Grande Cache Coal Corp is still on track.

** Goldbrook Ventures Inc said privately held Chinese partner Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co has agreed to make a C$100 million offer to buy the Canadian miner.

** Oil and gas producer Storm Resources Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Bellamont Exploration Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal valued at C$82.6 million, to beef up its operations in the Montney formation in British Columbia.

** Shoemaker Steve Madden said it will buy its privately held Canadian licensee, SM Canada, for $29 million in cash to expand its presence in the region.

** Costa Coffee, the world's second-biggest coffee shop chain, should remain part of Whitbread Plc to maximise opportunities for international expansion, its Managing Director John Derkach told Reuters on Friday.

** Southeastern Asset Management, an investment management firm that holds nearly 10 percent of Vulcan Materials Co's shares, said the construction materials company should strike a deal with rival Martin Marietta Materials.

** Troubled Swiss refiner Petroplus raised the spectre of a permanent shutdown of three of its five refineries, putting one on the market and saying it would consider the future of two others in a European market awash with un-saleable plants.

** ThyssenKrupp signalled to shareholders it was not planning a quick exit from its beleaguered Steel Americas business, but said Germany's largest steelmaker faced a tough 2012 with a significant decline in first quarter profit.

** Cosway Corp Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed unit of Malaysian gaming-to-property conglomerate Berjaya Corp Bhd, said that Berjaya shareholders had voted to privatise the company.

** China-based AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc said it has received an offer from private equity group CITIC Capital China Partners to take the software and IT services company private for an undisclosed amount.

** Shares of Talbots Inc rose as much as 22 percent after CNBC reported that two private equity firms are weighing offers for the struggling women's apparel retailer.

** Gazprom, holder of the world's largest gas reserves and seeking a strategy to expand in LNG, held talks with Novatek on possible joint projects on the Yamal Peninsula, where Novatek already has a deal with Total .

** Oil sands developer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd said on Friday it has initiated a strategic review of its operations just days after replacing a chief executive who opposed a sale of the company.