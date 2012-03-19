March 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.
** United Parcel Service will pay 5.2 billion euros
($6.85 billion) for Dutch peer TNT Express in a deal
that will make the world's largest package delivery company the
market leader in Europe.
** Privately held Zayo Group LLC agreed to buy rival
AboveNet Inc, a provider of broadband connections to
big companies and carriers, for about $2.2 billion in cash to
expand its high bandwidth fiber-based communications business.
** British banking software company Misys has agreed
to be bought by private equity firm Vista Partners for 1.27
billion pounds ($2 billion) after dismissing a merger with a
rival and in the absence of a competing bid from its top
shareholder.
** Japan's Marubeni Corp and a state-sponsored fund
have agreed to acquire offshore services company Seajacks
International from private equity firm Riverstone Holdings for
an undisclosed amount. On Sunday, the Nikkei business daily had
pegged the deal's value at $850 million.
** Citigoup has sold its stake in Chinese lender
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, booking a profit
of around $349 million as the U.S. lender looks to shore up its
balance sheet after failing a U.S. Federal Reserve stress test.
** Covidien Plc said it would buy superDimension
Ltd, an Israel-based respiratory systems maker, for about $300
million to gain access to its device to treat lung diseases.
** Oil and gas producer QR Energy LP said it will
buy oil properties in Ark-La-Tex area and Michigan from an
undisclosed private seller for $230 million in cash.
** Nisshin Steel Co will acquire Nippon Metal
Industry Co in a stock swap deal valued at $180 million
to create Japan's No.2 stainless steel maker, as the industry
consolidates in the face of a dull home market and tough
overseas competition.
** Private equity firm Blackstone is in exclusive talks to
take over 100 million euros ($132 million) of commercial
property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French
bank seeks to curb its real estate exposure, the Financial Times
reported.
** Investcorp Corp, a Bahraini alternative
investment manager, said it acquired U.K.-based education firm
GL Education Group for an undisclosed amount.
** Asseco Poland, one of eastern Europe's biggest
software groups, said a 250 million-zloty ($80 million) bid for
local rival Sygnity was its final offer.
** Staffing company Kforce Inc said it has agreed
to sell its clinical research business to inVentiv Health Inc
for $50 million in cash, as it looks to focus on its
core business.
** Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc are
likely to bid for Elpida Memory Inc which will take
bids from investors interested in sponsoring its turnaround from
bankruptcy, the Nikkei business daily reported.
** Berkshire Hathaway-owned electronic component
distributor TTI Inc said it bought employee-owned Sager
Electronics, less than a month after Berkshire Chief Executive
Warren Buffett said he wanted TTI to make more deals.
** German truckmaker Daimler is keen to expand
its minority stake in Russia's Kamaz gradually over
the next four years and will not seek majority control in the
short term, the head of its trucks division said.
** Britain's Cadogan Petroleum said Italian oil and
gas operator Eni would not buy an additional stake in a
Cadogan project in Ukraine following the analysis of drill
results at two wells.
** Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra, said it
was in exclusive talks with a prospective buyer.
It didn't identify the suitor, but industry sources have
said Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore is
developing a bid that would involve Canadian grain handler
Richardson International Ltd and farm retailer Agrium Inc.