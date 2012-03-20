March 20 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.
** Commodities trader Glencore, backed by partners
Richardson International and Agrium Inc, has agreed to
buy Viterra in a cash deal valuing Canada's largest
grain handler at C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion).
** U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland did not
submit a final bid for Canadian grain company Viterra
after deeming the cost of an acquisition "would not meet our
return objectives," ADM CEO Patricia Woertz said.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche wrote to Illumina
investors directly and urged them to accept its $5.7 billion
bid, arguing that the U.S. gene decoder faces pressure on
revenue and tough competition on its own.
** Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to buy some
overseas divisions of the Coutts private banking business from
Royal Bank of Scotland, giving RBC access to high net
worth individuals in fast-growing emerging markets.
** Sea Dragon Energy will acquire, all shares of NPC
Egypt, for 437.5 million common shares of Sea Dragon at $0.20
per share and $60 million of preferred shares will be issued to
Golden crescent at the closing of the acquisition.
** The boards of Satyam Computer Services Ltd. and
Tech Mahindra Ltd., IT services providers part of the
Mahindra group, will meet on Wednesday to consider a merger, the
companies said in separate statements.
** Italian private equity funds Palladio and Sator said they
had no insurance partner backing them in their bid to rescue
troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA, as they
set out their plans to counter a bid from Unipol.