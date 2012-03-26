March 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Roche Holding AG on Monday extended its $5.7
billion cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina for a
second time as the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and
tested M&A strategy of playing a long game.
** Private equity group Permira is preparing a sale of Iglo,
the maker of Birds Eye fish fingers, after approaches from rival
buyout firms that could result in a 3 billion euro ($4 billion)
deal, people familiar with the situation said.
** Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said it agreed to buy Russian pharma
company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million
to tap into the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the country.
** British mobile banking technology and services firm
Monitise Plc has agreed to buy privately held U.S.
rival Clairmail for $173 million, expanding its reach on the key
North American market.
** Energy management company Comverge Inc, which
has been exploring strategic alternatives for over a year, said
it will be taken private by H.I.G. Capital in a $49 million cash
deal.
** Carrols Restaurant Group Inc agreed to buy 278
Burger King restaurants in a cash-and-stock deal that will make
the company the biggest Burger King franchisee in the world.
Ca r rols, currently the largest U.S. Burger King franchisee, will
pay $15.8 million in cash and give a 28.9 percent stake in the
company to Burger King.
** HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, said it
was in talks over a possible sale of its Mauritius retail
banking and wealth management division, as it sells non-core
assets to boost investor returns.
** Egyptian group EFG Hermes and Qatari Islamic
investment bank QInvest are in talks about a possible merger of
some operations to create an investment bank covering the Arab
world, Africa, Turkey and south and southeast Asia.
** Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska is ready to buy RUSAL's
25 percent blocking stake in Norilsk Nickel
to resolve a shareholder dispute at the world's largest
aluminium producer, a source close to the RUSAL board said on
Monday.
** Spain's La Caixa said on Monday its board would meet to
decide on a takeover of smaller rival Banca Civica by its listed
arm CaixaBank, creating the country's biggest domestic
bank by assets.
** China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd has joined
with Australia's Qantas to set up a regional low-cost
carrier, marking the first move by a big Chinese airline into
the growing but overcrowded no-frills sector.
** Indonesian retailer PT Hero Supermarket has won
rights to franchise Swedish furniture giant IKEA
stores in Indonesia, the company said on Monday.
** Britain's largest garden centre operator, The Garden
Centre Group, said on Monday it had agreed to sell the business
to private equity firm Terra Firma in a deal which values it at
276 million pounds ($438 million).
** Italian construction group Salini has boosted its stake
in Italy's Impregilo to 25.37 percent, it said in a
statement on Monday, escalating a battle for control of Italy's
biggest builder.
** Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it recommended
shareholders reject a mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp to
purchase up to 6 million of the chipmaker's shares.