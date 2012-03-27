March 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.
** Spain's La Caixa agreed on Monday to the takeover of
smaller rival Banca Civica by its listed arm CaixaBank
, creating Spain's biggest bank by domestic assets.
CaixaBank offered 1.97 euros per share for Banca Civica
in an all-share deal valuing the whole bank at 980
million euros ($1.46 billion).
** TAG Immobilien agreed on Monday to buy 25,000
flats for 960 million euros ($1.3 billion) from BayernLB
, the second-largest real estate sale in Germany this
year as prices rise and interest in property as a relatively
safe investment increases.
** Transocean Ltd , owner of the world's
largest offshore drilling fleet, expects to sell older rigs this
year worth between $500 million and $1 billion as it steps up
its efforts to upgrade the fleet, it said on Monday.
** Sharp Corp will issue shares worth $808 million
to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry as part of a
tie-up in liquid crystal display production aimed at reversing
losses at the Japanese firm from falling TV sales.
** French food group Danone said on Monday it
plans to invest around $700 million in Russia over the next five
to seven years, aiming to increase capacity and take advantage
of anticipated growth in a core emerging market.
** Bausch & Lomb said it agreed on Monday to buy Ista
Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $500 million in cash to
broaden its portfolio of eye health products.
** Oil company BP said on Tuesday it had agreed to
sell its southern gas assets (SGA) in the North Sea to Perenco
UK for $400 million as part of a $38 billion disposal program to
pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
** Semi-trailer maker Wabash National Corp said it
will buy privately held Walker Group Holdings LLC for $360
million in cash to diversify its business.
** Optical components maker Oclaro Inc agreed on
Monday to buy smaller rival Opnext Inc in a stock deal
valued at about $177 million, to tap the urgent need for network
upgrades driven by a spurt in Internet traffic and the rapid
adoption of mobile devices.
** The Princeton Review Inc, best known for
providing preparation guides for competitive exams like the SAT,
GRE and GMAT, said it sold its test preparation business to
focus on its online education unit.
** Capital Bank Financial Corp, a U.S. bank holding company
that filed plans last year for a public stock offering, has
agreed to buy Southern Community Financial Corp in what
would be its seventh acquisition since 2010.
** Japanese group Hitachi has approached
Finmeccanica about buying some rail businesses the
Italian defence firm wants to sell, a union official said on
Tuesday, raising hopes the seller's turnaround plan could gain
traction.
** The Portuguese unit of Angola's Banco BIC will buy
nationalised lender Banco Portugues de Negocios on Friday after
the European Union approved the Portuguese bank's restructuring,
opening the way for completion of the agreed deal.
** Tata Global Beverages Ltd said the board
approved independent purchase of 1.4 million shares of Mount
Everest Mineral Water Ltd.
** Polish builder PBG is in talks to sell its
non-core assets as part of a plan to cut debt, sending its
shares as much as 17 percent up, PBG spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
** Bids for a 15 percent stake in Romanian power grid
operator Transelectrica have passed the minimum
threshold of 70 percent, stock exchange data showed on Tuesday,
meaning a sale will go ahead.
** A Sony-led group has offered concessions to EU
regulators in a bid to gain approval for its proposed
acquisition of record label EMI's music publishing business, the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
** India's L&T Finance Holdings has acquired
Fidelity Worldwide Investment's India mutual fund business to
boost growth in the country's growing but highly competitive
asset management business.
** Capital Bank Financial Corp said it would acquire 100
percent stock of Southern Community Financial Corporation
for $2.875 per share.
** TVS Group said it acquired 90 percent
of Universal Components UK Ltd.
** TRF Ltd said it acquired balance 49 percent
stake in York Transport Equipment (Asia), Singapore.
** Victoria Gold said it sold relief canyon property in
Nevada.
** North Bay Resources Inc said it acquired Raven
Gold property in Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.
** Midland Exploration Inc said it would acquire new
property located along the Casa Berardi-Douay-Cameron
deformation zone.
** Echelon Corp said it would create a joint venture with
Holley Metering to develop and sell innovative smart grid
solutions in China.
** Online travel agency Expedia Inc agreed to buy
leading Nordic corporate travel company Via Travel.
** Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio
said it has put mail order pharmacy unit DocMorris on the block
to mend relations with German pharmacies, its main customer
group. Chief Executive Markus Pinger said in a statement the
sales process for the online pharmacy as well as for Movianto
and Pharmexx, two service providers catering to drugmakers, has
been started.
** Talks between Abu Dhabi and the British government over a
stake in state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland are at the
level of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, a source close to the
ruling family said on Tuesday.
** Islamic bank Kuwait Finance House will shuffle
its top management and work with advisers to sell, merge or
restructure unprofitable subsidiaries, state news agency KUNA
quoted the bank's chief executive as saying.