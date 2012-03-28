March 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.
** Express Scripts Inc may close its $29 billion
acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc as soon as
next week, the U.S. pharmacy benefit managers said.
** Tyco International said it will spin off and
merge its flow control business with Pentair Inc to
create a global flow and filtration products major with $7.7
billion in annual revenue.
** Algeria will pay $6.5 billion to acquire a controlling
stake in Vimpelcom's Algerian mobile phone unit, a top
finance ministry source said, potentially ending a dispute that
has dragged for over a year.
** Shares of Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc rose as
much as 51 percent after Bloomberg News reported the company
rejected a $3.5 billion unsolicited takeover bid from
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
** Bankers are gearing up to arrange a 2 billion euro ($2.7
billion) debt package to finance a buyout of Iglo, maker of
Birds Eye fish fingers, after it emerged private equity group
Permira is considering the sale of its frozen food
group, banking sources said on Tuesday.
** Chinese city gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
said it has ample cash to finance its share of a $2.2
billion joint venture bid for rival China Gas Holdings Ltd
, and believes it is offering a fair price.
** A group spear-headed by former basketball great Earvin
"Magic" Johnson agreed to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball
team for a record $2 billion, team owner Frank McCourt announced
on Tuesday, capping a two-year drama that started with McCourt's
divorce and wound its way through bankruptcy court.
** Belgium's Dexia is hoping that rival suitors
for Denizbank will return after it failed to get a
higher price from Qatar National Bank for its Turkish
unit, people familiar with the matter said.
** ArcelorMittal said it had completed its sale of
134.3 million shares and the same number of warrants in Turkey's
biggest steelmaker Erdemir as it shifts away from
non-core activities and focuses on cutting debt. The sale raised
478.2 million Turkish lira ($267.5 million), the company said in
a statement.
** Continental Resources Inc said it will pay $340
million to buy assets from Wheatland Oil Inc, a private company
owned by its Chief Executive Harold Hamm, to add to its position
in the Bakken basin, which makes up more than half of the
company's output.
** Qatari conglomerate Mannai Corp and Egyptian
investment bank EFG Hermes have agreed a $0.45 per
share recommended cash bid for Dubai jeweler Damas.
** Platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining Co
said it has agreed to sell a fourth of its stake in the
Marathon platinum group metals (PGM) and copper project in
Canada to Mitsubishi Corp for $81.2 million.
** Italy's Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti
family, said plans for Italian insurer Unipol to take over its
troubled insurance unit Fondiaria-SAI would go ahead, even
though a judicial investigation could complicate the deal.
** Force Motors said it sold and transferred 55.8
million shares of Man Force Trucks to Man Truck & Bus AG for 150
million Euros.
** Allianz SE, Europe's biggest insurer, has
bought three wind parks, bringing the number it owns to 34, as
it seeks stable long-term investments to offset earnings
pressure from low yields on government bonds.
** Tilaknagar Industries Ltd said it acquired 100
percent stake in Srirampur Grains Pvt Ltd.
** Euroseas Ltd announced new acquisition for its
joint venture Euromar LLC and said it would purchase M/V Cap
Norte in Poland.
** Cisco Systems Inc said it intends to acquire
privately held ClearAccess. Cisco said the deal would be
complete in its fourth quarter of 2012.
** Swiss buyout group Capvis has started a sale of its
majority stake in WMF, the chief executive of the
German table and kitchenware supplier said, confirming what
people close to the process previously told Reuters.
** Sumitomo Electric said they have entered into an
agreement to acquire certain enterprise assets of Emcore Corp.
** Italy's Premafin said the plan for a takeover
of its troubled insurance unit Fondiaria-SAI by rival insurer
Unipol was going ahead, after reports about a probe in
Milan raised concerns over the future of the deal.
** Broadcaster and publisher Hearst Corp said it has
acquired a 20 percent stake in Stylus Media Group, a website
which tracks consumer behavior and trends across industries
ranging from automobiles to fashion and hospitality.
The privately held companies did not disclose the terms of
the deal.
** Rio Tinto has received a binding offer from
private equity group HIG for three French alumina plants that
are part of an estimated $8 billion of aluminium assets put up
for sale last year by the global miner to try to boost margins.
** Singapore's privately held PhillipCapital Group said it
has agreed to buy a majority stake in defunct broker MF Global's
Indian unit.
** Development Credit Bank Ltd said its board
approved the allotment of 20.6 million shares at premium of
37.84 rupees a share to investors.
** Bilpower Ltd said it had sold 40,81,633 equity
shares of Destimoney Securities Private Ltd.
** Glasshouse Technologies Inc reached an agreement
to sell its Israel subsidiary.