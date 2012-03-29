March 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** French utility GDF Suez SA is ready to pay 6
billion pounds ($9.5 billion) for the 30 percent of British
electricity producer International Power Plc it does not
already own.
** Roche would be open to further raising its bid
for Illumina above its latest $51 a share offer, if the
U.S. gene sequencing company engaged in talks and Roche saw more
value in its business, a source familiar with the situation
said.
Earlier in the day, Roche raised its bid for Illumina to
$6.7 billion to win over shareholders ahead of a key vote on
April the 18th to renew Illumina's board members.
** The Co-Operative Group raised doubts about its
bid to buy some of Lloyds retail bank branches,
estimated to be worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), as
regulators put the proposed deal under intense scrutiny.
** FMC Technologies said it signed a four year
agreement with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras
for $1.5 billion.
** Cunningham Lindsey, an insurance claims management
company controlled by buyout firm Stone Point Capital LLC, is up
for sale and could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar
with the situation said.
** Two main shareholders in Portugal's Brisa
launched a takeover bid of around 700 million euros ($929.39
million)for the rest of the motorway operator, which could
thwart plans by Spain's Abertis to increase its stake
in the group.
** Irish financial services group IFG has sold its
international division to private equity fund manager AnaCap for
70 million pounds ($111 million), the company said.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) said it had purchased an equity stake worth $45 million
in KazExportAstyk, the third-largest grain producer and biggest
oilseed producer in Kazakhstan.
** Diana Shipping signed shipbuilding contracts with
China Shipbuilding Trading and Jiangnan Shipyard for the
purchase of two Ice Class Panamax Dry Bulk Carriers for $29
million per vessel, and expects to take delivery of the vessels
during the fourth quarter of 2013.
** Derma Sciences Inc said it will buy privately
held MedEfficiency Inc for $14.5 million to gain access to its
device that will help support Derma's treatment of
diabetes-induced foot ulcers.
** British stockbroker Arden Partners has received
a 9 million pound ($14.3 million) bid approach from a former
director, as tough market conditions spur consolidation among
many of the UK's smaller investment banks.
** Fedders Lloyd Corp Ltd approves assigning
rights, title, interest in the 'LLOYD' Blue logo to Lloyd
Electric and Engineering for 138.9 million rupees ($2.73
million).
** Credit Agricole said it is in talks to sell all
of its CLSA brokerage brand to China's Citic Securities
, in a change of strategy, and has dropped a second
transaction to sell a stake in its Cheuvreux brokerage.
** HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, plans to buy Lloyds
Banking Group's retail operations in the United Arab
Emirates, four sources said.
** Oracle Group said it bought ClearTrial for an
undisclosed price.
** Liberty Mutual, one of the largest insurance
companies in the world, said it would enter the Russian market
with a deal to acquire KIT Finance Insurance, which primarily
writes auto coverage in St. Petersburg and Moscow.
** Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya, scrambling to raise funds to
rescue his ailing Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, is
considering the sale of all or part of his stake in his flagship
beer business to Dutch brewer Heineken NV, said people
familiar with the situation.
** Loss-making General Motors unit Opel denied a
newspaper report it was considering the sale of its Eisenach car
plant in Germany, where it manufactures the Corsa subcompact and
is due to begin building the Junior small car later this year.
** British bingo and casino operator Rank said it
ended talks to buy the casino business of private-equity owned
Gala Coral Group as the terms of the proposed deal were not
beneficial for Rank.
** EU regulators are set to approve a bid by IAG,
the owner of British Airways, to acquire Lufthansa's
British unit bmi after IAG offered to give up additional airport
slots, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Tata Communications and Vodafone have
both been given more time to decide whether they want to bid for
British telecoms group Cable & Wireless Worldwide.
** Actuant Corp said it acquired Turotest, which
provides design and manufacture of instrument panels, gauges and
senders serving the Brazilian agriculture and industrial
markets.
** No price had been agreed for Algeria's planned purchase
of 51 percent of Vimpelcom's Algerian mobile phone unit
Djezzy, the country's finance minister said, adding talks could
take months.
** Mednax announced the acquisition of three practices in
Sacramento, California, and disclosed no additional terms of the
transactions.
** Liberty Mutual Insurance Group said it acquired Russian
company KIT Finance Insurance, and disclosed no financial terms
of the agreement.