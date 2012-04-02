(Express Scripts)

April 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2130 GMT on Monday.

** Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board unanimously rejected Roche Holding's increased offer to buy the genetic sequencing company for $51 per share, or about $6.7 billion.

** Beauty company Coty Inc said on Monday it offered to buy Avon Products Inc for $10 billion, but the bid was rejected by the cosmetics direct seller, which is grappling with sliding sales in key markets and a bribery probe.

** DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has agreed to pay $7.24 billion for Indonesia's Bank Danamon, offering a 52 percent premium for a middle-ranking lender with high funding costs, raising questions on the price.

** The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said it would repurchase debentures and warrants from Allianz SE , and said the deal is for about $2.435 billion. The Hartford warrants will be repurchased for $300 million as part of the company's existing $500 million equity repurchase program.

** Misys' shareholder ValueAct said it would not bid for the banking software group, leaving a $2 billion recommended offer from private equity group Vista as the only bid on the table following a three-way battle for the British company.

** The London Stock Exchange closed in on completing its takeover of European clearing house LCH Clearnet on Monday, saying the $1 billion deal had won the approval of the majority of shareholders and was expected to close in the fourth quarter.

** KKR & Co is in early talks with banks to amend and extend a A$905 million ($938 million) loan used to buy Australia's BIS Industrial Logistics, Reuters Basis Point reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the talks, as uncertain markets continue to hamper exits for buyout funds.

** Chinese aluminum giant Chalco stepped up its diversification on Monday, agreeing to pay $926 million for a controlling stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources in a deal with mining billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Resources.

** Sweden's Ratos is selling pest control firm Anticimex to fellow private equity group EQT in a deal that valued the company at about 2.9 billion crowns ($437.05 million), keeping up the steady pace of Nordic deals.

** South African paper maker Mondi Ltd has increased its offer for the rest of its Polish unit Mondi Swiecie to 72 zlotys ($23.09) per share from 69 zlotys, valuing the offer at $391 million.

** KKR & Co said it will buy some energy assets straddling parts of Texas and Oklahoma from WPX Energy for $306 million -- the private equity firm's latest acquisition of properties that have become cheaper due to weak natural gas prices.

** GlaxoSmithKline bet another $212.9 million on the success of lung drug Relovair on Monday by raising its stake in U.S. biotech firm Theravance -- its partner on the new medicine -- to 26.8 percent.

** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, which runs 5-a-side football centres throughout the UK, said it had received a preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund that analysts reckoned could result in a deal valued at up to 76.8 million pounds ($122.71 million).

** British engineering firm Bodycote said it bought Curtiss-Wright Corp's heat treatment business for $52 million (32.55 million pounds) to expand its customer base in the U.S. aerospace industry.

** Polish copper miner KGHM used its option to buy another 29 percent in its Canadian joint venture with Abacus Mining for $29.9 million, KGHM said on Monday.

** Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara is to pay 40 million Canadian dollars ($40.02 million) for new shares in Canada's IC Potash Group, paying a near 50 percent premium for a 19.9 percent stake to secure access to potash supplies.

** BloomsburyPublishing said it bought Fairchild Books from Conde Nast for $6.5 million.

** Modi Rubber Ltd said it would sell its entire 20.01 percent in Man Diesel & Turbo India Ltd, and considers the sale for about 359.9 million Indian rupees ($7.06 million).

** Financial data firm Markit has bought Data Explorers, a stock lending analytics firm, marking its first move into the $12 trillion securities lending business.

** Dell Inc said it intends to acquire Wyse Technology and did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

** Deloitte and CRG Partners have come to an asset purchase agreement, where Deloitte will purchase substantially, all of the assets of CRG Partners.

** French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said it has acquired Newport Laboratories, a privately held U.S. specialist in swine and bovine vaccines, to bolster its animal health unit Merial. No financial details were given.

** Forest Laboratories Inc said it would buy out bystolic royalties from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

** Ashoka Buildcon Ltd said it acquired 50 percent equity shares of Viva Infrastructure at par vale, and added that it now holds 99 percent of the paid up share capital of Viva Infrastructure.

** Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) said on Monday that its subsidiary has signed a deal to acquire 35 percent of Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd (PICT) at an undisclosed price.

** Indian media group Anandabazar Patrika aims to buy out STAR Group's 26 percent stake in their Indian television joint venture, the Business Standard reported on Monday.

** U.S. automaker General Motors has increased its stake in Peugeot above a 5 percent regulatory threshold after subscribing to the French company's capital increase last month.

** Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank, the Netherlands' largest retail bank, will take over smaller local rival, Friesland Bank, in a bid to avert a further crisis in the Netherlands financial market.

** Rockwell Collins Inc said it would establish a joint venture with China Leihua Electronic Technology Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. The venture will focus on bringing latest surveillance products to COMAC C919 aircraft.

** Allied Irish Banks PLC said it would sell its Polish property fund management subsidiary and its interests in the Polonia Property Funds.

** U.S. antitrust regulators approved Express Scripts Inc's purchase of rival Medco Health Solutions Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday, following a contentious eight-month review.

** Russian fertilizer maker Acron may sell some permits to extract potash in Canada through its subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc, Acron's chairman Alexander Popov told reporters at a media briefing.

** Emerson said it acquired marine controls business from Johnson Controls, and did not disclose terms of the deal.

** Kibo Mining PLC said it would acquire control of a JORC compliant 129mt thermal coal resource in Tanzania and control of licenses prospective for uranium.

** Nutreco NV said it acquired a farm mineral company in Brazil -- Bellman.

** Jagran Prakashan Ltd said it acquired Suvi Info Management Private Limited, subsidiary of Suvi Info.

