April 2 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2130 GMT on Monday.
** Express Scripts Inc won U.S. antitrust clearance
to purchase rival Medco Health Solutions Inc following a
contentious eight-month review.
** Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board
unanimously rejected Roche Holding's increased offer to
buy the genetic sequencing company for $51 per share, or about
$6.7 billion.
** Beauty company Coty Inc said on Monday it offered to buy
Avon Products Inc for $10 billion, but the bid was
rejected by the cosmetics direct seller, which is grappling with
sliding sales in key markets and a bribery probe.
** DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest
bank, has agreed to pay $7.24 billion for Indonesia's Bank
Danamon, offering a 52 percent premium for a
middle-ranking lender with high funding costs, raising questions
on the price.
** The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said it
would repurchase debentures and warrants from Allianz SE
, and said the deal is for about $2.435 billion. The
Hartford warrants will be repurchased for $300 million as part
of the company's existing $500 million equity repurchase
program.
** Misys' shareholder ValueAct said it would not bid
for the banking software group, leaving a $2 billion recommended
offer from private equity group Vista as the only bid on the
table following a three-way battle for the British company.
** The London Stock Exchange closed in on completing
its takeover of European clearing house LCH Clearnet on Monday,
saying the $1 billion deal had won the approval of the majority
of shareholders and was expected to close in the fourth quarter.
** KKR & Co is in early talks with banks to amend
and extend a A$905 million ($938 million) loan used to buy
Australia's BIS Industrial Logistics, Reuters Basis Point
reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the talks, as
uncertain markets continue to hamper exits for buyout funds.
** Chinese aluminum giant Chalco stepped up its
diversification on Monday, agreeing to pay $926 million for a
controlling stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources in
a deal with mining billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe
Resources.
** Sweden's Ratos is selling pest control firm
Anticimex to fellow private equity group EQT in a deal that
valued the company at about 2.9 billion crowns ($437.05
million), keeping up the steady pace of Nordic deals.
** South African paper maker Mondi Ltd has
increased its offer for the rest of its Polish unit Mondi
Swiecie to 72 zlotys ($23.09) per share from 69
zlotys, valuing the offer at $391 million.
** KKR & Co said it will buy some energy assets
straddling parts of Texas and Oklahoma from WPX Energy
for $306 million -- the private equity firm's latest acquisition
of properties that have become cheaper due to weak natural gas
prices.
** GlaxoSmithKline bet another $212.9 million on the
success of lung drug Relovair on Monday by raising its stake
in U.S. biotech firm Theravance -- its partner on the
new medicine -- to 26.8 percent.
** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, which runs 5-a-side
football centres throughout the UK, said it had received a
preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund that analysts
reckoned could result in a deal valued at up to 76.8 million
pounds ($122.71 million).
** British engineering firm Bodycote said it bought
Curtiss-Wright Corp's heat treatment business for $52
million (32.55 million pounds) to expand its customer base in
the U.S. aerospace industry.
** Polish copper miner KGHM used its option to buy
another 29 percent in its Canadian joint venture with Abacus
Mining for $29.9 million, KGHM said on Monday.
** Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara is to pay 40
million Canadian dollars ($40.02 million) for new shares in
Canada's IC Potash Group, paying a near 50 percent
premium for a 19.9 percent stake to secure access to potash
supplies.
** BloomsburyPublishing said it bought Fairchild
Books from Conde Nast for $6.5 million.
** Modi Rubber Ltd said it would sell its entire
20.01 percent in Man Diesel & Turbo India Ltd, and considers the
sale for about 359.9 million Indian rupees ($7.06 million).
** Financial data firm Markit has bought Data Explorers, a
stock lending analytics firm, marking its first move into the
$12 trillion securities lending business.
** Dell Inc said it intends to acquire Wyse
Technology and did not disclose financial details of the
transaction.
** Deloitte and CRG Partners have come to an asset
purchase agreement, where Deloitte will purchase substantially,
all of the assets of CRG Partners.
** French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said it has
acquired Newport Laboratories, a privately held U.S. specialist
in swine and bovine vaccines, to bolster its animal health unit
Merial. No financial details were given.
** Forest Laboratories Inc said it would buy out
bystolic royalties from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.
** Ashoka Buildcon Ltd said it acquired 50 percent
equity shares of Viva Infrastructure at par vale, and added that
it now holds 99 percent of the paid up share capital of Viva
Infrastructure.
** Philippine port operator International Container Terminal
Services Inc (ICTSI) said on Monday that its subsidiary
has signed a deal to acquire 35 percent of Pakistan
International Container Terminal Ltd (PICT) at an
undisclosed price.
** Indian media group Anandabazar Patrika aims to buy out
STAR Group's 26 percent stake in their Indian television joint
venture, the Business Standard reported on Monday.
** U.S. automaker General Motors has increased its
stake in Peugeot above a 5 percent regulatory
threshold after subscribing to the French company's capital
increase last month.
** Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank, the
Netherlands' largest retail bank, will take over smaller local
rival, Friesland Bank, in a bid to avert a further
crisis in the Netherlands financial market.
** Rockwell Collins Inc said it would establish a
joint venture with China Leihua Electronic Technology Research
Institute, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of
China. The venture will focus on bringing latest surveillance
products to COMAC C919 aircraft.
** Allied Irish Banks PLC said it would sell its
Polish property fund management subsidiary and its interests in
the Polonia Property Funds.
** Russian fertilizer maker Acron may
sell some permits to extract potash in Canada through its
subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc, Acron's chairman Alexander
Popov told reporters at a media briefing.
** Emerson said it acquired marine controls business
from Johnson Controls, and did not disclose terms of the
deal.
** Kibo Mining PLC said it would acquire control of
a JORC compliant 129mt thermal coal resource in Tanzania and
control of licenses prospective for uranium.
** Nutreco NV said it acquired a farm mineral
company in Brazil -- Bellman.
** Jagran Prakashan Ltd said it acquired Suvi Info
Management Private Limited, subsidiary of Suvi Info.
