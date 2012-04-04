April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

** Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday EDF needed to raise the price it had proposed to buy out shareholders of Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison.

**Japan's government plans to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) with a 1 trillion yen ($12.16 billion) capital injection, in a deal that may see it gain more than two-thirds of the company's voting rights, The Nikkei reported.

** French utility GDF Suez may drop plans to buy the 30 percent of International Power it does not already own after directors representing minority shareholders in the British firm rejected a 6 billion-pound ($9.6 billion) bid for the stake.

** Roche Holding AG stepped up its charm offensive towards Illumina shareholders as it battles to take over the U.S. gene sequencing company, telling them its increased $6.7 billion bid represented concrete value in a high-risk market.

** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' biggest conglomerate, said it will buy minority stakes worth a total $500 million in flag-carrier Philippine Airlines and a sister airline, extending its business reach as it seeks to out-grow the local economy.

** Printed circuit boards maker Viasystems Group Inc will acquire smaller rival DDi Corp for about $268 million in cash, to add more products to its portfolio and expand its manufacturing base in North America.

** Dutch technology firm TKH Group said it will make a voluntary offer to acquire the outstanding shares in Frankfurt-listed Augusta Technologie AG for 161 million euros ($215 million).

** DDR Corp said it acquired two prime shopping centers valued at $140 million.

** Capita Plc said it would buy AXA's Bluefin Corporate Consulting for 50 million pounds ($79.9 million).

** Ocwen Financial Corp said the base purchase price for the Saxon transaction was $73.8 million. On Oct. 24, Morgan Stanley announced plans to sell Saxon to Ocwen for $59.3 million.

** Equal Energy Ltd said it would enter into a joint agreement with Atlas Resource Partners on a drilling program in the Mississippi lime play, and added the deal is worth $18 million.

** NXP Semiconductors NV said it bought Dutch electronic design and IP company Catena Group. Upon completion of the deal, NXP will own 100 percent of Cantera shares.

** Reliance Steel & Aluminum has acquired National Specialty Alloys, a specialty alloy processor and distributor of premium stainless steel and nickel alloy bars and shapes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

** Swiss technology firm Buehler AG has bought vacuum technology specialist Leybold Optics, from EQT, the private equity firm backed by Sweden's Wallenberg family, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** WPP Plc said its unit, Burson-Marsteller bought the assets of U.S. lobby company Crowdverb.

** The electrical and automation unit of Larsen & Toubro Ltd said it acquired Thalest Ltd, a UK-based holding company.

** Greece's Eurobank said on Wednesday that Alpha Bank violated its obligations when it decided to scrap a planned merger of the two lenders.

** RPM International Inc said its Rust-Oleum Group acquired HiChem Paint Technologies, an Australian manufacturer of automotive after market coatings, and did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

** Members of the Louis Dreyfus family and Russia's conglomerate Sistema will establish an agricultural joint venture in Russia, Sistema said in a statement on Wednesday.