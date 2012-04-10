(Adds Penn Virginia, Corning, Danaher, TE Connectivity, others)

April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Penn Virginia Resource Partners LP said it will buy midstream pipeline company Chief Gathering LLC for $1 billion to expand its pipeline systems in the gas-rich Marcellus Shale.

** Specialty glass maker Corning Inc said it will buy the majority of Becton Dickinson & Co's biosciences unit for about $730 million in cash, to add drug-discovery and lab research tools to its life sciences products portfolio.

** Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy X-Rite Inc, which makes colur measurement systems and color standards, for $467.8 million.

** British aero electronics group Cobham made a renewed 270 million pounds ($428.2 million) bid for Danish rival Thrane & Thrane less than a month after it withdrew an offer of the same amount.

** Clinical data analysis provider eResearch Technology said it will be acquired by private equity firm Genstar Capital Llc for about $400 million.

** Electronic connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd said it will sell a business that makes touch screens and touch computers to private equity firm Gores Group for $380 million.

** Amgen Inc said it will buy privately held KAI Pharmaceuticals for $315 million to gain access to an experimental treatment for a common complication suffered by kidney disease patients.

** Vinci said it would offer 100 euros ($130) a share to buy the remaining 19.8 percent stake it does not already own in Entrepose Contracting and fold the energy sector construction company within the group. The offer represents a 102 million euros deal based on Entrepose's 1.02 million shares in free float, according to Reuters data.

** Great Wolf Resorts' largest investor, HG Vora Capital, recommended shareholders reject Apollo Global's $6.75 per share bid that values the company at $225.7 million, as the hedge fund expects higher offers.

** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc sought to adopt a "poison pill" for the second time in less than a year, to block activist investor Sardar Biglari's attempts to raise his stake in the casual dining chain.

** Poland's top two state-controlled financial groups, lender PKO BP and insurer, have approached Dutch bancassurer ING Group about buying some its units, sources told Reuters.

** HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, said it was in talks over the possible sale of its Korean retail banking and wealth management business to Korea Development Bank (KDB), as HSBC continues to divest non-core assets around the world.

** Marathon Oil Corp said on Monday it agreed to sell its natural gas production, pipeline and storage assets in Alaska to privately held exploration and production company Hilcorp.