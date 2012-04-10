(Adds Penn Virginia, Corning, Danaher, TE Connectivity, others)
April 10 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Penn Virginia Resource Partners LP said it will
buy midstream pipeline company Chief Gathering LLC for $1
billion to expand its pipeline systems in the gas-rich Marcellus
Shale.
** Specialty glass maker Corning Inc said it will
buy the majority of Becton Dickinson & Co's biosciences
unit for about $730 million in cash, to add drug-discovery and
lab research tools to its life sciences products portfolio.
** Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an
unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza
Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp
said it will buy X-Rite Inc, which makes colur
measurement systems and color standards, for $467.8 million.
** British aero electronics group Cobham made a
renewed 270 million pounds ($428.2 million) bid for Danish rival
Thrane & Thrane less than a month after it withdrew
an offer of the same amount.
** Clinical data analysis provider eResearch Technology
said it will be acquired by private equity firm Genstar
Capital Llc for about $400 million.
** Electronic connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd
said it will sell a business that makes touch screens and touch
computers to private equity firm Gores Group for $380
million.
** Amgen Inc said it will buy privately held KAI
Pharmaceuticals for $315 million to gain access to an
experimental treatment for a common complication suffered by
kidney disease patients.
** Vinci said it would offer 100 euros ($130) a
share to buy the remaining 19.8 percent stake it does not
already own in Entrepose Contracting and fold the
energy sector construction company within the group. The offer
represents a 102 million euros deal based on Entrepose's 1.02
million shares in free float, according to Reuters data.
** Great Wolf Resorts' largest investor, HG Vora
Capital, recommended shareholders reject Apollo Global's
$6.75 per share bid that values the company at $225.7 million,
as the hedge fund expects higher offers.
** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc sought to
adopt a "poison pill" for the second time in less than a year,
to block activist investor Sardar Biglari's attempts to raise
his stake in the casual dining chain.
** Poland's top two state-controlled financial groups,
lender PKO BP and insurer, have approached
Dutch bancassurer ING Group about buying some its
units, sources told Reuters.
** HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest
bank, said it was in talks over the possible sale of its Korean
retail banking and wealth management business to Korea
Development Bank (KDB), as HSBC continues to divest non-core
assets around the world.
** Marathon Oil Corp said on Monday it agreed to
sell its natural gas production, pipeline and storage assets in
Alaska to privately held exploration and production company
Hilcorp.