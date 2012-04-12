April 12The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Anheuser Busch InBev has emerged as the lead bidder for Cervecería Nacional Dominicana SA in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg is to sell most of a former Copenhagen brewery site to a group of investors for 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($441 million), which will help reduce debt.

** Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP is weighing a roughly $2 billion buyout of Party City Holdings Inc, North America's largest retailer of party goods such as balloons and Halloween costumes, according to people familiar with the matter.

** France Telecom has finalised a deal to buy out most of its partner's stake in Egyptian telecom operator Mobinil for 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion), leaving the joint venture with 95 percent French ownership but significant Egyptian board and management presence.

** Japan's MS&AD is set to buy New York Life's 26 percent stake in a joint venture with Max India for about $540 million, two sources said on Thursday, signaling the continued appetite of Japanese companies for overseas assets.

** Japan's Nidec Corp, a leading maker of micro motors used in electronic devices, said on Thursday it will buy Italian industrial motor maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industrial SpA. The Japanese firm did not disclose the value of the deal, but the Nikkei business daily reported it will pay an estimated 30-40 billion yen ($370-493 million) for the acquisition.

** Specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries Inc said it made an offer valued at about $439 million for British aerospace parts supplier Umeco Plc in an attempt to build on its advanced composites businesses.

** Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest heavy machinery maker, has sold a part of its Bucyrus distribution and support business to one of its Australian dealers for $400 million.

** Indonesian toll-road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada said on Thursday that it is planning a 1.2 trillion rupiah ($131.11 million) corporate bond issue to fund the acquisition of toll roads in Jakarta and its outskirts.

** Lundin Mining said on Wednesday it entered into an option agreement with the owners of the Touro copper project in northern Spain, enabling it to buy an 80 percent stake in the project for 60 million euros ($78.72 million).

** Swatch Group, the world's largest watchmaker, is buying high-end watch case maker Simon Et Membrez for an undisclosed sum, the group said on Thursday, in a move that will boost its own production division.

** New British banking venture NBNK has submitted a fresh bid proposal for 632 Lloyds retail bank branches, putting it back in competition for the assets with conglomerate The Co-Op, which had warned it may drop out of the bid battle.

** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on Wednesday it is in talks with banks for a loan to help it finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, sources told Reuters, a sign that the world's most valuable bourse is aggressively pushing ahead with its bid.

** Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank said on Wednesday it had launched a public tender to acquire the 40 percent of Polish unit Bank BGZ BGZ.WA it does not own. It said it offered 72.5 zlotys per share or a total of 1.25 billion zlotys ($391.87 million).

** Russia's top lender Sberbank is taking another look at Denizbank, put up for sale by Dexia , as part of its plans to enter the fast-growing Turkish market, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.