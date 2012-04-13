April 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity company Lone Star agreed to buy the former
Lehman Brothers "Excalibur" portfolio from Germany's Bundesbank,
which is managing the sale of securities that the defaulted U.S.
investment bank had posted as collateral for funding in 2008.
The Bundesbank said on Friday it had sold Excalibur to Lone
Star for an undisclosed sum. The vehicle has a nominal value of
1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion), compared with 2.16 billion
originally.
** Japan's Able & Partners Inc, a holding company
with real estate operations, said on Friday it has agreed to be
purchased by AC Corp in a deal priced at 33 billion yen ($407
million).
** Poland may push its coal miner JSW into buying
state-owned rival KHW if the latter fails to place its 1 billion
zloty ($316 million) bond issue, daily Rzeczpospolita reported
on Friday without naming its sources.
** Volkswagen further increased its holding in
German truck maker MAN SE as Europe's biggest car
manufacturer is pressing ahead to forge closer ties between its
two major commercial vehicle operations.
VW raised its holding of ordinary shares in Munich-based MAN
to 73 percent, giving the German car maker control of 71.08
percent of total share capital, MAN said in a statement on
Friday. VW previously held 55.9 percent of voting rights and
53.71 percent of share capital.
** Canadian exploration company Alderon Iron Ore Corp
said on Friday it will sell a stake in itself and in
its Kami iron ore project in Eastern Canada to China's top steel
producer, Hebei Iron & Steel Group, for C$194 million ($195.4
million).
** Hair-salon operator Regis Corp has agreed to sell
its minority stake in European peer Provalliance to the Provost
family for 80 million euros ($105.40 million), to focus on its
core North American operations.
** Britain's Daisy Group said on Friday it was
buying Worldwide Group Holdings for an initial 28 million pounds
($44.7 million) in a deal that will add audio-conferencing to
its telecoms offer for business customers.
** Deutsche Telekom is interested in bidding for
regional cable player Tele Columbus to shore up its position in
its key home market and counter the rise of cable groups Liberty
Global and Kabel Deutschland, sources told Reuters.
** Three European railway companies are interested in buying
all or part of Greece's railway business, as the debt-laden
country sells assets to satisfy its lenders, people familiar
with the discussions told Reuters.
** Polish broadcaster is in talks with Ringier
Axel Springer (RAS), German publisher Axel Spinger's
joint venture with Swiss Ringier, over partnership in Onet.pl,
which could see RAS taking control of Poland's top web portal,
TVN said.
** Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG is not interested
in buying Slovakia's gas transport and distribution firm SPP, it
said in a statement.