April 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) is in talks with
Repsol to buy the Spanish oil major's Argentine unit
YPF, even though YPF faces nationalisation, a Chinese
financial news website reported on Tuesday.
Citing a source close to Sinopec, Caixin.com said China's
second-largest oil company had reached a non-binding agreement
to take over YPF for more than $15 billion.
** Volkswagen's Audi unit has agreed to buy
thoroughbred Italian motorcycle maker Ducati for about 860
million euros ($1.12 billion) including debt, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is looking to
sell auto parts supplier Metaldyne and hopes to fetch as much as
$1 billion as it cashes in on a strong recovery in vehicle
production volumes, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Spanish construction company ACS said on Tuesday
it has begun a process of accelerated book building to sell
shares in Iberdrola worth 3.69 percent of the energy
group.
** A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to
buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for $850
million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-mart Stores Inc
and Toys "R" Us Inc in a global push.
** Ventas Inc said it agreed to buy 16 private
senior living communities from affiliates of Sunrise Senior
Living Inc and its institutional joint venture partner
for $362 million.
** Extra Space Storage Inc said on Monday it has
agreed to buy out its partner Prudential Real Estate Investors
from their joint venture ESS PRISA III LLC for $160 million in
cash.
** Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will
buy SRS Labs Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at
about $148 million including acquired cash, to expand its
portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.
** Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines is
threatening to pull out of its tie-up with Bosnia's flag-carrier
BH Airlines after the Bosnian government said it can invest no
more money in the joint venture.
** Private equity firm CVC, facing heavy potential
losses on its Australian TV network Nine Entertainment, plans to
kick off the sale of the group's ticket agency this week when it
sends information to suitors, a source said on Tuesday.
** Deutsche Telekom may look into selling its
units in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as early as next
year after having given local management time to improve
results, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.
** Italian insurer Unipol laid down its conditions
on Monday for pressing ahead with the rescue of peer
Fondiaria-SAI, saying it wanted to own 66.7 percent of
the new merged group that would become Italy's No. 2 insurer.
** FedEx Corp said on Tuesday it is in talks to
possibly buy French express company TATEX, less than two weeks
after announcing plans to buy family-owned Polish shipping
company Opek Sp. Z o.o., as it expands in Europe with small
takeovers.