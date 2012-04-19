(Adds CVR Energy, Grupo Costanera, KKR)

April 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is giving the sale of parts of its DEA oil and gas exploration unit high priority in its 7 billion euro ($9.2 billion) divestment plan, its chief executive said, adding the unit as a whole is not up for sale.

** Human Genome Sciences has rejected an unsolicited bid worth around $2.6 billion from long-time partner GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, marking a new takeover battle in a drugs sector swept by M&A activity recently.

** Carl Icahn won his battle with oil refiner CVR Energy Inc , striking a deal that puts the billionaire investor in the driver's seat to force a sale of the company.

CVR scrapped a shareholder rights plan it adopted in January after Icahn built up a 14.5 percent stake, but stopped short of recommending his $2.26 billion offer.

** Volkswagen's Audi division said it agreed to buy Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, adding a 12th brand to the German auto maker's portfolio of passenger cars, trucks and ultra-luxury vehicles.

It did not disclose details of the deal, though sources told Reuters on April 17 that Audi agreed to buy Ducati for about 860 million euros ($1.13 billion).

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has agreed to buy a 49.99 percent stake in Italian motorway Operator Atlantia's Chilean unit Grupo Costanera for about 857 million euros ($1.13 billion), the two groups said on Thursday.

** Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) plan to pick advisors in April for sale of an at least 40 percent stake in the firm worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion), the company's top shareholder said on Thursday.

** French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire said it had agreed to sell a 30 percent stake to private equity firm TA Associates. French daily Le Figaro, which first reported the stake sale on April 16, said the transaction valued the company at about 380 million euros ($500 million).

** Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) closed a $196 million investment in Yorktown Center, a Chicago-area mall, marking its first retail real estate investment in the United States.

** Private equity firm KSL Capital Partners raised its offer to acquire Great Wolf Resorts to $7.25 per share, a day after Apollo Global Management increased its bid to acquire North America's largest operator of indoor water parks.

** Abu Dhabi is to exit its investment in German carmaker Daimler, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

** The Polish treasury has no plans to give up control of the country's No.2 utility Tauron and has held no talks on such a spinoff with state-controlled copper miner KGHM , a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

** India's Spicejet has been approached by several Gulf-based and Southeast Asian airlines but will not jump into negotiations before the government reaches a crucial decision on foreign investment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** Tata Communications said on Wednesday it would not make a bid for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide, opening the door for a possible offer from Vodafone for the company.

** China's Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held German machinery manufacturer Schwing, the latest in a series of deals by Chinese companies to acquire German industrial know-how.