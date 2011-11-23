(Adds KKR, J.P. Morgan, CVC, Alere)
Nov 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** A consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co
clinched a deal to buy oil and gas group Samson Investment Co
for $7.2 billion, KKR said on Wednesday.
** Retail group Jumbo is set to buy rival C1000 from CVC
Capital Partners to cement its position as the
second-largest Dutch supermarket retailer, people familiar with
the situation said. CVC had been hoping C1000, which is No. 2
grocer behind Ahold's Albert Heijn, would fetch 900
million euros to 1 billion euros ($1.2-$1.34 billion), people
previously said.
** British pumps and valves maker Weir said it
agreed to buy U.S. manufacturer Seaboard Holdings Inc for $675
million in a deal which will boost its presence in the booming
shale oil and gas industry in North America.
** Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, producer of hit
movies such as "Kung Fu Panda", is in talks to set up a joint
venture studio in Shanghai as early as January next year to
produce animation and design theme parks, Caijing Magazine
reported, quoting government sources.
** Alere Inc acquired Arriva Medical for about $65
million in cash.
** Dutch life and property insurer Delta Lloyd NV
said on Wednesday it would reduce costs by 30 million euros
($40.5 million) via job cuts to cope with declining margins and
would buy into an insurance company owned by Friesland Bank.
** J.P. Morgan has agreed to buy all of defunct U.S.
brokerage MF Global's shareholding in the London
Metal Exchange after a competitive bidding process, KPMG, the
administrators for MF Global's UK unit, said on Wednesday. KPMG
did not give a price for the sale.
** Arkema is offloading its loss-making vinyl
division to Switzerland's Klesch Group, as it refocuses on
products that are less sensitive to volatility in raw material
prices and the economic cycle.
** S Mobility Ltd acquired Spice Vas Tanzania Ltd.
(Compiled by Soham Chatterjee and Kavyanjali Kaushik in
Bangalore)