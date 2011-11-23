(Adds KKR, J.P. Morgan, CVC, Alere)

Nov 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** A consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co clinched a deal to buy oil and gas group Samson Investment Co for $7.2 billion, KKR said on Wednesday.

** Retail group Jumbo is set to buy rival C1000 from CVC Capital Partners to cement its position as the second-largest Dutch supermarket retailer, people familiar with the situation said. CVC had been hoping C1000, which is No. 2 grocer behind Ahold's Albert Heijn, would fetch 900 million euros to 1 billion euros ($1.2-$1.34 billion), people previously said.

** British pumps and valves maker Weir said it agreed to buy U.S. manufacturer Seaboard Holdings Inc for $675 million in a deal which will boost its presence in the booming shale oil and gas industry in North America.

** Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, producer of hit movies such as "Kung Fu Panda", is in talks to set up a joint venture studio in Shanghai as early as January next year to produce animation and design theme parks, Caijing Magazine reported, quoting government sources.

** Alere Inc acquired Arriva Medical for about $65 million in cash.

** Dutch life and property insurer Delta Lloyd NV said on Wednesday it would reduce costs by 30 million euros ($40.5 million) via job cuts to cope with declining margins and would buy into an insurance company owned by Friesland Bank.

** J.P. Morgan has agreed to buy all of defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global's shareholding in the London Metal Exchange after a competitive bidding process, KPMG, the administrators for MF Global's UK unit, said on Wednesday. KPMG did not give a price for the sale.

** Arkema is offloading its loss-making vinyl division to Switzerland's Klesch Group, as it refocuses on products that are less sensitive to volatility in raw material prices and the economic cycle.

** S Mobility Ltd acquired Spice Vas Tanzania Ltd. (Compiled by Soham Chatterjee and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)