(Adds Russian Standard Vodka, Nokia Siemens Networks, Eni)
Nov 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.
** Japan's Olympus Corp has launched a review of
its business structure, according to an internal memo, amid
speculation that the 92-year-old company may have to sell assets
in order to survive a massive accounting scandal.
** The world's largest inspection services company SGS
said it was in final talks to buy a subsidiary of
Chile's Centro de Investigacin Minera y Metalrgica (CIMM) that
provides technical services to the country's mining industry.
** Standard Chartered has ended talks to acquire
the Egyptian unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank because of
a worsening economic climate, Piraeus said on Monday.
** Australia's competition watchdog has again postponed a
decision on pay TV group Foxtel's $1.92 billion bid for rival
Austar, this time at Foxtel's request, sparking talk
Foxtel feared the deal was going to be blocked.
** Commerzbank is considering transferring its
loss-making real estate finance unit Eurohypo to the German
state, sources close to the bank told Reuters.
** Canada's sixth-largest oil producer Nexen Inc
said it would sell 40 percent stake in its northeast British
Columbia assets for C$700 million ($678.7 million) to a
consortium led by Japan's Inpex Corp.
** Poland's competition watchdog (UOKiK) cleared the
state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG's purchase of some
Polish assets sold by Swedish state utility Vattenfall
for 2.96 billion zlotys ($873.3 million), UOKiK said on Tuesday.
** Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA, an Oslo-listed
chain of petrol stations, set out restructuring measures on
Tuesday that could lead to hundreds of millions of crowns being
distributed to shareholders.
** French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on
Tuesday it was actively looking for acquisitions after cutting
first-half debt and said it had the firepower to seal deals
worth up to 800 million euros ($1.07 billion).
** BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner,
is considering selling all or part of its diamond assets,
including its stakes in the EKATI mine and the Chidliak
exploration project in Canada.
** Vodka producer Russian Standard Vodka, owned by
billionaire Roustam Tariko, has bought a 9.9 percent stake in
Central European Distribution Corp, a Polish rival
which has lost more than 80 percent of its market value this
year.
** Struggling mobile telecom gear venture Nokia Siemens
Networks (NSN) said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a
unit working on a niche WiMax technology to private-equity
backed NewNet Communication Technologies.
** Italian oil and gas major Eni has bought a 32.5
percent stake in the Evans Shoal gas field in Australia from
Australia's Santos Ltd, Eni said on Tuesday.
