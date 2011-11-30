Nov 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

** U.S. communications regulators released a staff report criticizing AT&T Inc's $39 billion plan to purchase T-Mobile USA, even though they agreed on Tuesday to let the companies withdraw their request for approval.

** Hana Financial Group and U.S. fund Lone Star are likely to agree to cut the price for Hana's 4.4 trillion won ($3.8 billion) buy of the fund's stake in Korea Exchange Bank by at least 7 percent, a source said on Wednesday.

** TE Connectivity Ltd is to buy Deutsch Group SAS, a maker of heavy-duty electronic connectors, for about 1.55 billion euros ($2.06 billion) as it looks to expand its presence in the defence and industrial transportation markets.

** South Korea's Samsung C&T and state-run oil firm KNOC are buying U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, in a deal that enables the Samsung Group to expand its natural resources business. Samsung C&T confirmed the deal on Wednesday, though it would not disclose the price. A source close to the deal told Reuters that Samsung C&T and KNOC agreed to pay $772 million to Apollo.

** Pola Orbis Holdings, a Japanese cosmetics and skincare maker, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Jurlique International, an Australian organic skin care product maker, for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it seeks overseas expansion.

** Chinese online game developer and operator Changyou.com Ltd said it will buy game information portal 17173.com from search engine firm Sohu for $162.5 million in cash.

** An Australian court overturned a decision by the country's competition watchdog to block wholesale firm Metcash buying stores from South Africa's Pick n Pay, a precedent that may make it harder to challenge future deals.

** Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Wednesday it plans to buy Australian mineral water company Mountain H2O, seeking to capitalise on growing demand for bottled water with its latest acquisition abroad.

** Piraeus Bank posted a nine-month loss after a jump in bad debt provisions and Greece's fourth-largest lender said it still planned to sell its Egyptian operations even though Standard Chartered has pulled out of talks on a deal.

** The French bank Societe Generale SA on Tuesday said its TCW Group unit, one of the largest U.S. asset managers, is not for sale, rejecting a published report to the contrary.