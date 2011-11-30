Nov 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday.
** U.S. communications regulators released a staff report
criticizing AT&T Inc's $39 billion plan to purchase
T-Mobile USA, even though they agreed on Tuesday to let the
companies withdraw their request for approval.
** Hana Financial Group and U.S. fund Lone Star
are likely to agree to cut the price for Hana's 4.4 trillion won
($3.8 billion) buy of the fund's stake in Korea Exchange Bank
by at least 7 percent, a source said on Wednesday.
** TE Connectivity Ltd is to buy Deutsch Group SAS,
a maker of heavy-duty electronic connectors, for about 1.55
billion euros ($2.06 billion) as it looks to expand its presence
in the defence and industrial transportation markets.
** South Korea's Samsung C&T and state-run oil
firm KNOC are buying U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum
from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC,
in a deal that enables the Samsung Group to expand its natural
resources business. Samsung C&T confirmed the deal on Wednesday,
though it would not disclose the price. A source close to the
deal told Reuters that Samsung C&T and KNOC agreed to pay $772
million to Apollo.
** Pola Orbis Holdings, a Japanese cosmetics and
skincare maker, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Jurlique
International, an Australian organic skin care product maker,
for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it seeks overseas
expansion.
** Chinese online game developer and operator Changyou.com
Ltd said it will buy game information portal 17173.com
from search engine firm Sohu for $162.5 million in
cash.
** An Australian court overturned a decision by the
country's competition watchdog to block wholesale firm Metcash
buying stores from South Africa's Pick n Pay,
a precedent that may make it harder to challenge future deals.
** Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Wednesday
it plans to buy Australian mineral water company Mountain H2O,
seeking to capitalise on growing demand for bottled water with
its latest acquisition abroad.
** Piraeus Bank posted a nine-month loss after a
jump in bad debt provisions and Greece's fourth-largest lender
said it still planned to sell its Egyptian operations even
though Standard Chartered has pulled out of talks on a
deal.
** The French bank Societe Generale SA on Tuesday
said its TCW Group unit, one of the largest U.S. asset managers,
is not for sale, rejecting a published report to the contrary.