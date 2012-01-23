Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Oil and gas producer Apache Corp will buy privately held Cordillera Energy Partners III in a cash-and-stock deal worth $2.85 billion, part of a plan to expand its holdings of energy-rich reserves in the Midwestern United States.

** Private equity firm Montagu Private Equity's sale of German bandages maker BSN Medical is progressing after Goldman Sachs and HSBC were appointed as sellside advisers on the deal which could fetch up to 2 billion euros ($2.58 billion), bankers said.

** Chipmaker Intel Corp said it has agreed to buy networking products maker QLogic Corp's InfiniBand assets for $125 million in cash to strengthen its networking and high-performance computing capabilities.

** Pan American Silver Corp said it will buy Canadian precious metals miner Minefinders Corp Ltd for about C$1.5 billion ($1.48 billion) to boost production from Mexico and cut output costs.

** Sony Corp is the leading contender among firms jostling for an equity stake in Olympus Corp, Japanese business weekly Diamond reported on its website, as the scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves to shore up its finances.

** Poland's utility Enea considers investing in local coal miner Bogdanka to gain direct access to coal used for energy production, Enea's deputy chief executive said.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in talks with Finland's Outokumpu over a possible merger of the two companies' stainless steel businesses.

** FLSmidth's chief executive said the Danish engineering group's A$7.20 per share bid to acquire Australia-listed company Ludowici was final and would not be raised.

** British oil explorer Cairn Energy said Norway's Statoil will partner with it to look for oil and gas in Greenland, showing industry interest in the Arctic region remains strong despite several high-profile drilling failures.

** PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, said it was studying whether to bid for Cove Energy Plc. Cove, a British oil and gas explorer, has put itself up for sale, with some analysts predicting a price tag above $1 billion.

** North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy Inc said it received a confidential offer to acquire all of its outstanding shares from an unnamed buyer.