Jan 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Oil and gas producer Apache Corp will buy
privately held Cordillera Energy Partners III in a
cash-and-stock deal worth $2.85 billion, part of a plan to
expand its holdings of energy-rich reserves in the Midwestern
United States.
** Private equity firm Montagu Private Equity's sale of
German bandages maker BSN Medical is progressing after Goldman
Sachs and HSBC were appointed as sellside advisers on the deal
which could fetch up to 2 billion euros ($2.58 billion), bankers
said.
** Chipmaker Intel Corp said it has agreed to buy
networking products maker QLogic Corp's InfiniBand
assets for $125 million in cash to strengthen its networking and
high-performance computing capabilities.
** Pan American Silver Corp said it will
buy Canadian precious metals miner Minefinders Corp Ltd
for about C$1.5 billion ($1.48 billion) to boost production from
Mexico and cut output costs.
** Sony Corp is the leading contender among firms
jostling for an equity stake in Olympus Corp, Japanese
business weekly Diamond reported on its website, as the
scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves to shore up its
finances.
** Poland's utility Enea considers investing in
local coal miner Bogdanka to gain direct access to
coal used for energy production, Enea's deputy chief executive
said.
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in talks with
Finland's Outokumpu over a possible merger of the two
companies' stainless steel businesses.
** FLSmidth's chief executive said the Danish
engineering group's A$7.20 per share bid to acquire
Australia-listed company Ludowici was final and would
not be raised.
** British oil explorer Cairn Energy said Norway's
Statoil will partner with it to look for oil and gas in
Greenland, showing industry interest in the Arctic region
remains strong despite several high-profile drilling failures.
** PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, said it was studying
whether to bid for Cove Energy Plc. Cove, a British oil
and gas explorer, has put itself up for sale, with some analysts
predicting a price tag above $1 billion.
** North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy Inc
said it received a confidential offer to
acquire all of its outstanding shares from an unnamed buyer.