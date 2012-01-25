Jan 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in
cash to buy U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina Inc
in a hostile takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss
drugmaker into the gene technology field.
** Poland's treasury ministry should not object to the C$3
billion ($2.97 billion) purchase of Canadian-listed miner Quadra
FNX by the Polish copper producer KGHM, a
deputy minister said.
** Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl said it was
interested in buying a stake in a cement maker in Vietnam and
expected to spend less than 10 billion baht ($315 million) on
the acquisition.
** British engineering firm Weir said it agreed to
buy U.S. specialist valve maker Novatech for $176 million in
cash to increase its exposure to North America's booming shale
oil and gas market.
** Crescent Point Energy Corp, a producer of oil in
Canada's Bakken region, agreed to buy smaller rival Wild Stream
Exploration Inc for C$770 million.
** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said it
would acquire rights to market cancer drug Zevalin outside of
the United States from German drugmaker Bayer for 19
million euros ($24.7 million).
** HSBC agreed to sell its Thai
retail banking and wealth management units to Bank of Ayudhya
as Europe's biggest bank continues to divest overseas
operations which are no longer seen as core parts of its
business.