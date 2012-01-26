(Adds Real Networks, Celgene, Amgen)
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.
** Amgen Inc, the world's largest
biotechnology company, said it would pay $1.16 billion to buy
Micromet Inc, in a deal to acquire another novel
technology that aims to harness the body's immune system to
fight cancer.
** Turkish real estate investment trust Nurol Gayrimenul
said it had begun talks with media company Hurriyet
Gazetecilik on buying its Medya Towers property in
Istanbul and were advancing towards an agreement.
** Celgene Corp said it would acquire
Avila Therapeutics Inc, a privately held biotechnology company,
for $350 million in cash.
** Sara Lee Corp said it had agreed to buy full
rights of Senseo coffee systems from Philips Electronics NV
for 170 million euros ($220.5 million), its latest move
intended to bolster its international coffee and tea business.
** RealNetworks Inc said it will sell a
significant number of its patents and its next generation video
codec software to Intel Corp for about $120 million.
** British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon
said it would continue to examine new acquisition opportunities
as it posted a rise in quarterly profits.
** DP World, the world's third-largest port
operator, sold its 34 percent stake in U.K.-based Tilbury
Container Services Ltd for $75.48 million, it said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)