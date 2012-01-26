(Adds Real Networks, Celgene, Amgen)

Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** Amgen Inc, the world's largest biotechnology company, said it would pay $1.16 billion to buy Micromet Inc, in a deal to acquire another novel technology that aims to harness the body's immune system to fight cancer.

** Turkish real estate investment trust Nurol Gayrimenul said it had begun talks with media company Hurriyet Gazetecilik on buying its Medya Towers property in Istanbul and were advancing towards an agreement.

** Celgene Corp said it would acquire Avila Therapeutics Inc, a privately held biotechnology company, for $350 million in cash.

** Sara Lee Corp said it had agreed to buy full rights of Senseo coffee systems from Philips Electronics NV for 170 million euros ($220.5 million), its latest move intended to bolster its international coffee and tea business.

** RealNetworks Inc said it will sell a significant number of its patents and its next generation video codec software to Intel Corp for about $120 million.

** British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon said it would continue to examine new acquisition opportunities as it posted a rise in quarterly profits.

** DP World, the world's third-largest port operator, sold its 34 percent stake in U.K.-based Tilbury Container Services Ltd for $75.48 million, it said in a statement.

