Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Finnish group Nokia has sold its media advertising business to a U.S. startup Matchbin as it focuses on its core businesses, a company spokesman said without disclosing details of the deal.

** South Korean regulators on Friday endorsed Hana Financial Group Inc's 3.9 trillion won ($3.48 billion) acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank, paving the way for U.S. private equity firm Lone Star's sale of the local lender and closing the final chapter of a drawn out and acrimonious saga.

** Eastman Chemical Co is buying Solutia Inc, a provider of chemicals for products ranging from iPads to tires, for about $3.4 billion in cash and stock, in a bid to improve sluggish growth and focus on markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

** Investec has agreed to buy Irish unlisted broker and wealth manager NCB for 32 million euros ($42 million), as part of the South African bank's strategy to cut its reliance on traditional lending.

** Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, is selling its non-U.S. business to Raiffeisen after U.S. authorities threatened to charge it with helping U.S. taxpayers to hide assets from tax authorities.

** The Serbian government will buy back U.S. Steel Corp's loss-making Serbian plant for a nominal one U.S. dollar to avert major job losses and preserve a key exporter ahead of elections in May.