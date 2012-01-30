Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Japan's second-biggest refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , said its $4-billion purchase of a controlling stake in itself from U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp would help speed business decisions.

** Swiss engineering group ABB said it had agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for $3.9 billion in cash to broaden its inroads into the world's largest market for low-voltage products.

** A consortium led by South Korean retailer E-Land is among the short-listed bidders vying to buy the U.S. Major League Los Angeles Dodgers baseball franchise, Yonhap News Agency reported, estimating the price tag at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion for the storied team.

** News Corp, Time Warner and TPG Capital have placed bids of up to around $1 billion for the ATV-Sabah media unit of Turkey's Calik Holding, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack, an automotive aftermarket service and retail chain, said it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Gores Group for about $791 million.

** PharMerica Corp said it hopes Omnicare Inc will end its hostile pursuit of the pharmacy services provider, after U.S. antitrust regulators moved on Friday to block Omnicare's $441 million bid.

** Siemens will buy RuggedCom Inc, a Canadian maker of data communications networks systems, for about C$382 million ($381 million) in cash, to improve access to markets in North America and the Asia-Pacific region. ID:nL4E8CU4QE]

** British bingo and casino operator Rank confirmed it is in talks with private equity-owned Gala Coral over the possible acquisition of Gala's casino business.

** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said that it has proposed an alliance with scandal-hit medical equipment maker Olympus Corp, which is looking to shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion accounting fraud.

** Italy's largest car insurer Fondiaria-SAI will ask shareholders for a bigger-than-expected 1.1 billion euro ($1.44 billion) capital increase in May as part of a rescue plan that involves a merger with rival Unipol, it said.

** Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, sold its life insurance operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania to U.S. rival Metlife as part of a plan to refocus on territories where it makes the most money.

** Chinese group Sany Heavy Industry is to pay 360 million euros ($473 million) for privately owned German concrete pump maker Putzmeister Holding, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Harmony Gold said it would sell Evander Gold Mines for 1.7 billion rand ($219 million) to junior miners Pan African Resources and Witwatersrand Consolidated Gold Resources Limited.

** Fidelity Investments is in talks to sell its India mutual fund business and is seeking a valuation of 10 billion rupees ($202 million) for the unit, a report on the Economic Times website said citing a person with direct knowledge of the development.

** U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy Inc said it has bought a 51 percent controlling stake in a coal mine in Guizhou, China for about $16.2 million in stock, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent.

** Greece's bond swap may delay the planned merger of the country's second and third-largest lenders Alpha and EFG Eurobank because of uncertainties over losses incurred from the swap, an Alpha Bank official told Reuters.

** Starbucks Corp said it will open its first outlets in India in August or September and plans to have 50 stores in operation by the end of the year in a joint venture deal with Tata Global Beverages.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said it has withdrawn its sweetened takeover bid for ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc, citing a lack of progress.

** Russia's newest state fund made its first investment, buying a stake in Moscow's MICEX-RTS bourse to boost its IPO hopes and compete with big international centres like London for Russian company listings.

** Shareholders in Portuguese-pay TV provider Zon Multimedia have abandoned limits on voting rights, opening the way for investors to increase their stakes and raising the chances of a merger deal.