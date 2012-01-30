Jan 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Japan's second-biggest refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK
, said its $4-billion purchase of a controlling stake in
itself from U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp would help
speed business decisions.
** Swiss engineering group ABB said it had agreed
to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for $3.9
billion in cash to broaden its inroads into the world's largest
market for low-voltage products.
** A consortium led by South Korean retailer E-Land is among
the short-listed bidders vying to buy the U.S. Major League Los
Angeles Dodgers baseball franchise, Yonhap News Agency reported,
estimating the price tag at between $1.2 billion and $1.5
billion for the storied team.
** News Corp, Time Warner and TPG Capital
have placed bids of up to around $1 billion for the
ATV-Sabah media unit of Turkey's Calik Holding, three sources
close to the matter told Reuters.
** Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack, an automotive
aftermarket service and retail chain, said it has agreed to be
bought by private equity firm Gores Group for about $791
million.
** PharMerica Corp said it hopes Omnicare Inc
will end its hostile pursuit of the pharmacy services
provider, after U.S. antitrust regulators moved on Friday to
block Omnicare's $441 million bid.
** Siemens will buy RuggedCom Inc, a
Canadian maker of data communications networks systems, for
about C$382 million ($381 million) in cash, to improve access to
markets in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
** British bingo and casino operator Rank confirmed
it is in talks with private equity-owned Gala Coral over the
possible acquisition of Gala's casino business.
** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said that it has
proposed an alliance with scandal-hit medical equipment maker
Olympus Corp, which is looking to shore up its finances
after a $1.7 billion accounting fraud.
** Italy's largest car insurer Fondiaria-SAI will
ask shareholders for a bigger-than-expected 1.1 billion euro
($1.44 billion) capital increase in May as part of a rescue plan
that involves a merger with rival Unipol, it
said.
** Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, sold its
life insurance operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and
Romania to U.S. rival Metlife as part of a plan to
refocus on territories where it makes the most money.
** Chinese group Sany Heavy Industry
is to pay 360 million euros ($473 million) for privately owned
German concrete pump maker Putzmeister Holding, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Harmony Gold said it would sell Evander Gold
Mines for 1.7 billion rand ($219 million) to junior miners Pan
African Resources and Witwatersrand Consolidated Gold
Resources Limited.
** Fidelity Investments is in talks to sell its India mutual
fund business and is seeking a valuation of 10 billion rupees
($202 million) for the unit, a report on the Economic Times
website said citing a person with direct knowledge of the
development.
** U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy Inc said it has
bought a 51 percent controlling stake in a coal mine in Guizhou,
China for about $16.2 million in stock, sending its shares up as
much as 10 percent.
** Greece's bond swap may delay the planned merger of the
country's second and third-largest lenders Alpha and
EFG Eurobank because of uncertainties over losses
incurred from the swap, an Alpha Bank official told Reuters.
** Starbucks Corp said it will open its first
outlets in India in August or September and plans to have 50
stores in operation by the end of the year in a joint venture
deal with Tata Global Beverages.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
said it has withdrawn its sweetened takeover bid for ISTA
Pharmaceuticals Inc, citing a lack of progress.
** Russia's newest state fund made its first investment,
buying a stake in Moscow's MICEX-RTS bourse to boost its IPO
hopes and compete with big international centres like London for
Russian company listings.
** Shareholders in Portuguese-pay TV provider Zon Multimedia
have abandoned limits on voting rights, opening the way
for investors to increase their stakes and raising the chances
of a merger deal.