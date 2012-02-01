Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** European Union antitrust regulators have blocked the merger of exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, making the sector's fourth failed tie-up attempt in a year.

** Westlake Chemical Corp said it had increased its bid for Georgia Gulf Corp to $35 per share, or roughly $1.19 billion, an offer Westlake said was quickly rejected.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital has sealed a 508 million pound ($802 million) takeover of hedge fund services company GlobeOp, saying the deal gave it an attractive opportunity to boost its presence in the fast-growing industry.

** The Benetton dynasty will buy out minority investors for 4.60 euros per share in a tender designed to delist the Italian clothing retail group which bears its name and reshape its strategy to restore profitability.

The tender will cost Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family which owns 67.1 percent of the clothing group, up to 276.6 million euros, Benetton said in a statement, giving no timing for the operation which is not expected to start for at least a month. [ID:nL5E8D163P}

** Chile's Molymet, the world's No 1 molybdenum processor, said it will buy a 13 percent stake in Delaware-based rare earth producer Molycorp in a deal worth around $390 million.

** Italy's Enel is placing its stake in power grid operator Terna in a move that could raise around 275 million euros ($363 million) for Europe's most indebted utility.

** Carlyle sold a quarter of its stake in India's top mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, raising about $270 million and nearly doubling their money from a 2007 investment.

In an unrelated deal, Warburg Pincus sold about 17.5 million shares in lender Kotak Mahindra Bank through stock market deals to raise about $170 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene is selling its paper packaging business to Sweden's Billerud for 130 million euros ($170 million) as part of its drive to reduce capacity and improve profitability.

** Yara, one of the world's biggest fertiliser makers, will lift is stake in Australia's Burrup to jointly run the firm with Apache Corp. and undertake a major capacity expansion, the firms said.

Norway's Yara will lift its stake in Burrup to 51 percent from 35 percent for $143 million, leaving Apache with the rest after the two sides signed a shareholder deal and agreed to build a new technical ammonium nitrate plant.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it has bought Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd for 150 million Brazilian Real ($85.69 million) to boost its presence in the sports food supplement market.

** Middle Eastern merchant bank Markab Capital has formed a joint venture with British group Webb Capital to tap into a growing demand by Middle Eastern companies for London share listings.

** Eastern Europe-focused oil explorer and producer Aurelian Oil & Gas said it would explore strategic options, including a sale of the company, its assets or a merger.

** South Korean retail groups Shinsegae Co Ltd, GS Retail and Lotte Group are considering bidding for a controlling stake worth about $890 million in electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd.

** Independent power producer Atlantic Power Corp said it bought a majority stake in Canadian Hills LLC, which owns a 300 megawatts windpower project in Oklahoma, for $23 million.

** Investment bank Morgan Stanley has stolen a march on archrival Goldman Sachs by landing a brokerage seat in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

** A unit of the Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines, is among the bidders for electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd, two sources close to the matter said.

** U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp announced a stock repurchase of up to $2 billion and said it might spin off some assets, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent and overshadowing news of a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

** American investment bank Jefferies has agreed to buy the historic British stockbroker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland, as Jefferies continues a gradual build-up of its presence in the London marketplace.