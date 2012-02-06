Feb 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Top executives at Glencore and Xstrata
are hammering out the final details of a proposed $80 billion
merger, including the premium on offer by the commodities
trading giant to secure approval from the miner's
shareholders.
** Objections to Express Scripts' $29 billion plan
to buy rival pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions
are accumulating as U.S. antitrust regulators weigh
whether they have enough evidence to stop the megamerger.
** Quadra FNX Mining said on Monday proxy advisory
firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended
that Quadra shareholders vote in favor of Polish miner KGHM's
C$3 billion ($3.01 billion) offer for the Canadian
miner.
** Rural telephone services provider Consolidated
Communications Holdings Inc said it will buy SureWest
Communications for about $341 million in cash and
stock, to expand its digital TV and broadband services.
** Newfield Exploration Company said it expects to
sell non-core assets worth $335 million early this year to focus
on oil-rich properties and is looking at options for its Gulf of
Mexico fields.
** Fidelity National Financial Inc agreed to buy
O'Charley's Inc for $9.85 a share in a deal that values
the casual dining chain at $221 million in cash.
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik launched a
recommended offer on Monday for the half of Metro International
SA it doesn't own in a deal valuing
the publisher of free newspapers at 1.15 billion crowns ($171
million).
** Vodafone has abandoned plans to merge its
operations in Greece with Wind Hellas, in a major
blow to the debt-laden smaller operator and throwing into doubt
consolidation elsewhere in Europe.
** Canada's kraft pulp producer Fibrek Inc said it
has received proposals from third parties related to its
strategic alternative process and the board is evaluating the
proposals.