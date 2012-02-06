Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Top executives at Glencore and Xstrata are hammering out the final details of a proposed $80 billion merger, including the premium on offer by the commodities trading giant to secure approval from the miner's shareholders.

** Objections to Express Scripts' $29 billion plan to buy rival pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions are accumulating as U.S. antitrust regulators weigh whether they have enough evidence to stop the megamerger.

** Quadra FNX Mining said on Monday proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that Quadra shareholders vote in favor of Polish miner KGHM's C$3 billion ($3.01 billion) offer for the Canadian miner.

** Rural telephone services provider Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc said it will buy SureWest Communications for about $341 million in cash and stock, to expand its digital TV and broadband services.

** Newfield Exploration Company said it expects to sell non-core assets worth $335 million early this year to focus on oil-rich properties and is looking at options for its Gulf of Mexico fields.

** Fidelity National Financial Inc agreed to buy O'Charley's Inc for $9.85 a share in a deal that values the casual dining chain at $221 million in cash.

** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik launched a recommended offer on Monday for the half of Metro International SA it doesn't own in a deal valuing the publisher of free newspapers at 1.15 billion crowns ($171 million).

** Vodafone has abandoned plans to merge its operations in Greece with Wind Hellas, in a major blow to the debt-laden smaller operator and throwing into doubt consolidation elsewhere in Europe.

** Canada's kraft pulp producer Fibrek Inc said it has received proposals from third parties related to its strategic alternative process and the board is evaluating the proposals.