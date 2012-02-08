Feb 8 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem will buy
Dutch peer Wavin for 531 million euros ($703 million)
after raising its offer a third time, gaining a foothold in
Europe where it plans to expand through more
deals.
** BTG Pactual, the Brazilian securities firm
owned by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is buying Chilean
rival Celfin Capital for about $600 million as it seeks to win
more investment banking and capital market advisory business in
South America.
** Bahrain Telecommunications Co is selling its 43
percent stake in Indian affiliate S Tel for $175 million, the
first exit by a foreign operator since an Indian court cancelled
122 telecoms licences last week amid a corruption probe.
** IQE Plc said it would raise about 10.5 million
pounds ($16.7 million) through a share sale to invest in a solar
cell maker, as the British semiconductor materials company
expands in the solar cell market.
** Renesas Electronics and two other big Japanese
chip makers are in talks to combine their struggling system chip
operations in a government-backed deal, sources said, as
pressure mounts for drastic reforms to confront stiff global
competition.
** Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday quashed German
press speculation that it was planning to sell German unit HVB,
which it considers core to its structure.
** British satellite operator Inmarsat has not
received any takeover approaches, a source close to the company
said on Wednesday, after speculation had driven the shares up as
much as 10 percent.
** Chief Executive Mike Lawrie's decision to leave Misys
at the end of March has reduced the chance of a rival
bid derailing the software maker's takeover of Swiss rival
Temenos, a deal seen by some analysts as a quick - but
poor - fix to tackle weak demand.
** The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would delay
a decision on whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's
bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online
banking unit until Monday Feb. 13.